For the living actors of “It’s a Wonderful Life”, the magic of the film still resonates

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” Frank Capra’s story of redemption and a fulfilled life, bombed at the box office when it was released in early 1947.

Which Christmas movie of that year became the classic of its time? “Miracle on 34th Street.”

For decades, “It’s a Wonderful Life” was largely forgotten until 1974, when Republic Pictures failed to renew its copyright protection. The film fell into the public domain, which meant anyone could show it without getting permission or paying royalties. Its ubiquity on television over the next two decades fueled its popularity and gave the film a second life.

Since 1994, NBC has held the exclusive rights to broadcast the film after Republic Pictures proved it owns the original story and music. “It’s a Wonderful Life” airs December 4 and 24, both at 8 p.m. ET.

Now, it’s hard to imagine American life without the movie. It was ranked No. 20 of the 100 Greatest Movies in 2007 by the American Film Institute. Capra and stars Donna Reed and Jimmy Stewart in interviews said it was their favorite movie they had worked on.

It’s also a treasure that continues to give for the living cast members of this film Jimmy Hawkins, who played Tommy Bailey, 4, and Karolyn Grimes, the Zuzu Bailey, 6, who said the famous line: “Look, Daddy. The teacher says, “Every time a bell rings, an angel takes his wings. “

The movie, however, was only a footnote in their lives until the late 1970s.

“I started hearing more of it around that point,” Hawkins said in a recent Zoom interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to promote the release of the 75th anniversary Blu-Ray DVD, released Nov. 16. “People were having parties. I thought, ‘Wow! This suddenly got big!’ He remained an actor in the 1950s and 1960s and worked with Reed on “The Donna Reed Show” from 1958 to 1966.

Grimes left the show business as a teenager after his mother died of early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and his father was killed in a car crash. His life was marked by tragedy. Her first husband died in a hunting accident. One of her children committed suicide. And her second husband died of cancer. She didn’t even see “It’s a Wonderful Life” until she was 40.

“I was captivated by the messages from this movie when I first saw it,” Grimes said. “I knew then why it was so special and I could understand why I started getting fan mail and people wanted to have interviews with me.”

In 1980, she didn’t even know how reporters found her, as her name had changed and there was no Google at the time. But publicity got him reunited with Stewart and Reed, and Grimes became the film’s unofficial ambassador.

Over the past four decades, she has attended countless screenings, perks, and conventions. She helped set up a museum for the film and returns each December to Seneca Falls, New York, model of the small town from the film Bedford Falls, for the “It’s a Wonderful Life” festival.

For Grimes, the film’s message is timeless: “How each person’s life affects another and we have the opportunity to make a difference.” It is so important.

She even likes the colorized version, which is available on the DVD.

“You can see so much more in the background that you can’t see in the black and white version,” she said. “Paramount makes it really crisp and beautiful. “

“Some people don’t like black and white, so whatever it takes to get the point across is fine,” Hawkins added.

Hawkins said people came to see them both and watching the movie kept them from killing themselves. And even at 79, he said he felt like he was four again when he thought of the movie.

“When people ask us about being on set, you come back to it,” Hawkins said. “It’s so alive. Looks like a million years ago or just yesterday.

He said that by joining “The Donna Reed Show”, Reed told him that the crew members on the set of “It’s a Wonderful Life” had a nickname for him: Rip Van Winkle.

“With all this commotion, the lights, the cameras, I was falling asleep,” he said. “When it was time to shoot they would wake me up and my eyes were bright and my tail was bushy!” “

Hawkins also boasted years later of winning the watermelon tasting contest on the closing night. His secret? Swallow the watermelon seeds whole. “Spitting out seeds takes time,” Hawkins said. “I just kept going! The evidence was filmed and shown years later.

The movie itself is pretty dark on several levels and Grimes believes people coming out of WWII weren’t quite ready for it yet. Stewart himself wasn’t sure he wanted to play again after flying Navy planes over Germany, but, as Hawkins said, actor Lionel Barrymore, who plays the miser Mr. Potter in the movie, convinced Stewart to do so.

“The movie is like cream in coffee,” Hawkins said. “He just goes up to the top. “