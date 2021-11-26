Entertainment
Holloman’s three touchdowns help Chi end disruption with win – Delco Times
UPPER CHICHESTER Two years ago there was a chill in the air and the winds howled as Chichester claimed another victory on Thanksgiving Day in Sun Valley.
Last year, Chichester didn’t play football in the fall, so Anthony Apichella Memorial Field went inactive on Thanksgiving Day.
With plenty of sunshine, pleasant temperatures and rising enthusiasm for the schedule from Chichester, who won a share of the Del Val League title last month, the stands were packed to capacity as the Eagles hosted the 53rd meeting of Turkey Day with the Vanguards Thursday morning. .
Chi senior Idrees Holloman, a first-year college player who had never qualified for a Turkey Bowl game, made his one and only unforgettable final appearance, throwing three touchdown passes to help the Eagles to a 21-0 victory. to Ed Bucks first season as a head coach.
The loss marred former Sun Valley player Ernie Elliss Thanksgiving Day as head coach of his alma mater.
I was an assistant at Upper Darby for two years, but we never won the Thanksgiving game when I was there, Buck said. We had a discussion with our players for a long time about how we knew that (Sun Valley) would come here and give the best of themselves and how we had to be ready for that and do our own thing.
Hollomans’ thing was to find open receivers, which he did for a goal play in each of the first three quarters.
What I did was because our line and our receivers were great, said Holloman, who was 10 on 13 passes for 168 yards.
Andrew Foster, Kareem Ballard, Jake Maiale, Connor Mullin and Eyan Thomas were the linemen who kept their quarterback happy. Buck is delighted that all but Maiale are juniors.
Holloman said he and his receivers, including senior Eddie Swinton and junior Quadir Blackwell, Staring Reaves and Erskine Wilson, had been working on the scout reports and knew what they wanted to do against the Sun Valley defense.
They were in an area, he said. I could see things and check and (the receivers) were there where I could hand the ball to them.
Sun Valley sophomore Noah Griffin hit a Holloman pitch in game four of the game.
We know we have to work harder in everything we do, said Griffin, who added another pick in the fourth quarter. This team is like family, and it really hurts to see the seniors come out like that.
Thomas stuffed Sun Valleys ‘Kevin Mayoros at Chi 22 to end the Vanguards’ first possession.
Four games and a penalty kick later, it was Swinton sprinting behind defense and shooting a perfect Holloman pitch on a 75-yard scoring play. Reaves was supposed to hold on for the extra kick, but he landed a weak snap before getting up and throwing at Wilson for two runs.
Chichester only recovered the ball after the second quarter was over. The Eagles returned the ball on the downs 54 seconds before halftime, but Izayah Guy-Brutons’ interception gave Holloman the chance to complete a scoring 48-yard pass at Blackwell with 6.6 seconds left. in half time.
It took just under three minutes for the Eagles to score on their first possession in the second half, this time Reaves grabbing a 10-yard touchdown pass. AJ Riccos’ conversion kick ended the score.
Buck was thrilled with how his players responded to the challenge of ending their season with a 6-4 record.
Our defense was incredible in the second half, he said, after the Eagles limited the Vanguards to 27 total offensive yards after halftime and a total of 96 yards.
Maiale, who was named the recipient of the PIAA Football Officials Martin Kennedy Chester Chapter Martin Kennedy Memorial College Athlete Award earlier in the week, said he and his teammates were called up on Thursday.
We figured out what we needed to do, and that’s what it was about, he said, pointing to his happy teammates as they posed for photos and take turns to retain the Turkey Bowl Trophy. , which had been presented after the final whistle by former Chichester head coach Ted Woolery.
Ellis, whose team notched two wins in their head coach debut, said he and his team will work with their players to give them a chance to end next season on a high note on their home turf. .
They gave me everything they had, Ellis said. Well I have a lot of returning starters and I will work hard to make better things happen for this team.
