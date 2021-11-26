Bombay High Court rejects Raj Kundra’s request for early bail after cyber cell has registered porn racketeering case

The Bombay High Court has rejected the early bail application filed by businessman Raj Kundra in a porn racketeering case. Significantly, in the porn film racketeering case, the Mumbai Police Cyber ​​Cell had registered an FIR in July 2020. Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra had applied for provisional release. against this in the Bombay High Court. Raj Kundra was previously arrested by the Mumbai Crime Division in July for producing and distributing porn movies via a mobile app. He was then released on bail in September.

Ahan and Tara performed Ganga Aarti in Varanasi

Ahan Shetty, son of veteran actor Suniel Shetty, will be making his Bollywood debut with his upcoming film Tadap. Actress Tara Sutaria will also be seen starring with him in this film. Before Tadap’s release, Ahan and Tara had arrived in Varanasi to perform Ganga Aarti. Some of his photos have now surfaced on social media. In these viral photos, Ahan and Tara do Ganga aarti while holding an aarti plate in their hands. Pandit is also seen with the two in the photo. During Ganga Aarti, Ahan wears a black kurta and white pajamas. While Tara wears a dupatta with salwar and kameez. Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap hits theaters on December 3. The characters of Ahaan and Tara in the film are called Ishana and Ramisa. The story of this film is based on a love story. The film ‘Tadap’ is the English remake of the successful Telugu film ‘RX100’.

Vijay-Ananya Completes Liger Program In Las Vegas With Mike Tyson

Southern superstar Vijay Deverakonda and actress Ananya Panday have wrapped up the Las Vegas schedule for their upcoming movie Liger. Ananya shared a video clip from Las Vegas on social media history about it. In the caption he wrote: “The filming of our program in Las Vegas is over. #Liger. Vijay and Ananya Pandey reached America with the whole crew on November 13 for the shooting of their movie. Vijay and Ananya also shot some important scenes from the movie in Las Vegas with legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson. Mike Tyson will also be seen in the film’s lead role. Note that Karan Johar and Charmi Kaur are co-producing this action drama film directed by Puri Jagannath. The directors will release the film in a total of 5 languages ​​English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Sushmita Sen “Arya 2” Web Series Trailer Released

The trailer for actress Sushmita Sen’s upcoming web series “Arya 2” has been released. Sushmita herself also shared the trailer for the series with fans on social media. In caption he wrote: “Thank you for your patience. So happy to bring Arya back in front of you. His weakness is his greatest strength this season. The lioness arrives. Arya is back. “Arya 2” on December 10th. Coming to the OTT Disney Plus Hotstar platform. Besides Sushmita, Vikas Kumar, Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kriplani, Ankur Bhatia, Mayo Sarao, Vishwajit Pradhan, Sugandha Garg, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani, Charu Shankar and Sohvela Kapoor this series, will be directed by Ramhani Kapoor. also in leading roles.

The poster for the first preview of “Bhediya” by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon released

The first poster of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film, “Bhediya” has been released. Varun Dhawan himself gave this information to fans when he shared his first glimpse of the film’s poster on social media on Thursday. In the caption of the poster he wrote: “This is my first glimpse of ‘Bhediya’. ‘Bhediya’ first look. The film will be released on screens on November 25, 2022. Besides Varun-Kriti, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee will also be seen in the lead roles in this horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik.

Salim Khan celebrates birthday with family, Salman shares photo

Actor Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan celebrated his 86th birthday on November 24 (Thursday). Salman shared a photo from the anniversary celebration with fans on social media. In his caption he wrote: “Happy birthday daddy”. In the photo, two birthday cakes are seen on the table in front. Almost everyone is visible in this photo, except for a few members of the Khan family. In the photo, where Salim Khan is seated in the front with his wife Salma and his son Arbaaz, while in the background his daughter Alvira, her husband Atul Agnihotri, his son Sohail Khan, his wife Helen, his daughter Arpita and Salman are seen. Salman holds his niece Ayat on his lap, who seems to be pulling his ear. At the same time, aside from Sohail’s son and wife Seema Khan, some of the family, including Salman’s brother-in-law, Ayush Sharma, were not seen at this birthday party. On the work side, Salman’s “Antim: The Final Truth” is slated to hit screens on November 26th. The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles.

Daughter Shruti Explained How Father Kamal Haasan’s Health Was After Being Corona

Actor Kamal Haasan was recently infected with the corona virus. He had returned from America a few days ago and had informed fans that he was positive for Kovid on social media. Now her daughter and actress Shruti Haasan has shared a post on social media and recounted how her father’s condition was. He wrote in the message: “Thank you very much for all your wishes and prayers. His health is improving and he will talk to you all soon. At the same time, superstar Rajinikanth also called Kamal Haasan and inquired about his health. According to the report, Rajinikanth encouraged Kamal Haasan and also advised him to take care of himself. I also wish him a speedy recovery.