Revisiting the television career of actor Antim Mahima Makwanas





Since the release of the trailer for Antim: The Final Truth, the fact that Salman Khan shares screen space with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has caused quite a stir. Apart from them, it is the flagship films of Lady Mahima Makwana that are also in the limelight. A popular face on television, the 22-year-old is ready to make her mark on the big screen. But before seeing her rub shoulders with Salman and Aayush, here is the journey of Mahimas TV.

Born into a modest family and having lost her father when she was only five months old, the girl entered the entertainment industry in 2008 not only to earn money to help her family survive but also because she wanted to live out her mother’s unfulfilled dream of becoming an actor. After uncontrollable roles in shows like Mohe Rang De, CID, Aahat, Miley Jab Hum Tim, Jhansi Ki Rani, it was Balika Vadhu who pointed it out. On the show, Mahima played Gauri, the young girl who almost married Jagya (Avinash Mukherjee) after Anandi (Avika Gor) suffered from a mental imbalance. While it was a cameo, she managed to make a mark. Plus, given that the character returned after a jump to wreak havoc on the couple’s life, it had a huge impact. After the social drama, Mahima Makwana played the younger sister in Sawaare Sabke SapnePreeto. While she was playing one of the main roles, this show changed her fortune (and also Devoleena Bhattacharjees). After participating in nearly 500 auditions, the actress won the biggest project of her career Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke in 2012. The daily not only made her a household name but also forced the public and the industry to consider her as a prominent woman. The daily, which lasted three years, saw her play the docile Rachna Shrivastav. She is joined by her cousin Gunjan (Roopal Tyagi), who has a completely different character. The daily life brought to life the many ups and downs in the lives of adolescents. From family issues, college to relationship turmoil, the Zee TV show has proven to be a favorite. After Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Mahima starred in Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane. Choosing a character closer to his age, the actor played the loving daughter of Ram Kapoor and Gurdip Punj. A take on Mahesh Bhatts Daddy, the show saw her play Disha, who while dealing with the pain of losing her mother to cancer, must also support her father emotionally. Mahima Makwana also dabbled in supernatural drama with & TVs Adhuri Kahaani Hamari. The show had it all – romance, thrill, rebirth of naagin tales – but it failed to connect with audiences. While many young actors primarily star in shows that revolve around Bahu, she managed to sign Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and Mariam Khan – Reporting Live. Rishton Ka Chakravyuh saw her play as the free-spirited 17-year-old Anami, who deals with classist prejudices after her adoption into a royal family. In Mariam Khan – Reporting Live, the actor played the role of a young journalist, who is also fighting to clear her adopted family’s name from terrorism charges. Her last TV show Shubharambh saw her play Rani. Although she comes from a modest background, the sharp girl is a shrewd entrepreneur who values ​​relationships. Mahimas’ pairing with Akshit Sukhija was much appreciated and the two, like Raja and Rani, managed to keep their audiences entertained for almost a year. As Mahima Makwana enters the world of cinema, I wish him the best.

