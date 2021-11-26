Hollywood stars show off cooking preparations for Thanksgiving dinner 2021





Photos: Hollywood stars show cooking preparations for Thanksgiving dinner 2021 Hollywood stars have started to snuggle up in the kitchen to prepare for those decadent, festive nights of the year. The photographs were captured straight from Instagram Stories and they all feature a collection of wishes, prep videos, photos from Turkey, animal-friendly warnings and even feature side dishes. Check it out below: Chrissy Teigen: The acclaimed cookbook author has already started making her Tukey and presented her icy, appetizing first look to fans right out of the oven. She even included a preview of the other side dishes she’s making, including devil’s eggs and healthy family jokes.



Camila Cabello: Next up is Camila Cabello, she took to social media with a list of dog-friendly Thanksgiving ingredients to remind families of their furry babies’ needs this year.



Sofia Vergara: Sofia Vergara also joined Teigens’ early morning prep plan and showed off her delicious Turkey straight from the oven for her hourly recording.

Kourtney Kardashian: While Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t seem like much to do in the prep department, she shared a glimpse of the turkey cookies her mom Kris Jenner sent her for the holidays.

Paris Hilton: New bride Paris Hilton also hasn’t let her wedding make her forget the big annual celebration. She shared a thoughtful e-card wishing all of her fans a Happy Thanksgiving.

Lizzo: Lizzo also shared a glimpse of her mother’s cooking and admitted to fans that we are already starting to make Thanksgiving sauce. (sic)

Kris Jenner: Mum of the Kardashian / Jenner household wasn’t one to beat either. She shared a little yearly wish to fans reading, wishing each of you a Happy Thanksgiving !!

Kim Kardashian: The most popular member of the Kardashian / Jenner clan wasn’t about to step down, either. She shared her Thanksgiving wish in a photograph that showed her Hollywood game avatar holding a steaming pie, and also included a wish for her fans reading, Happy Thanksgiving! We made so many fun memories together at Kim Kardashian Hollywood and I can’t wait to celebrate the holidays with you!



