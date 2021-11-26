Salman Khan and his family celebrate Salim Khan’s birthday

Salman Khan shared a photo from his father Salim Khan’s birthday party which he captioned as “Happy Birthday Dad”. The whole family except a few people honored the party.

In the photo, Salman can be seen holding his niece Ayat while posing alongside other members of the Khan family – Salim Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan and his son Ahil, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan and their son Ayaan. Two cakes were placed on the table in front of them.

As Salman shared the photo, fans expressed their wishes and love for the “happy family” in the comments section of his Instagram account.

Currently, Salman is busy promoting his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. The film will also star her brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman will be seen as a police officer while Aayush will try out the role of a gangster in the film.

In an interview with a leading news portal, Aayush said he feared Salman would be a part of the film. He said: “There are going to be several notions about it, including the fact that we are a family, he is making this film to help me in my career and also to spark another conversation about nepotism.”



He went on to inform that he was against the idea of ​​appearing alongside Salman and he even approached all family members, including his wife Arpita, to convince him to drop the film. But Salman was determined to be a part of Antim: The Final Truth.





Produced by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan, the film hits theaters on November 26. It will also mark Mahima Makwana’s Bollywood debut.