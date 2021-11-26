



We can’t imagine the street without him. Roy Cropper, played by award-winning actor David Neilson, has been a part of the ITV soap opera Coronation Street since his first appearance in 1995. Initially a supporting character, Roy quickly rose to the forefront of soap opera storylines and is the owner of Roys Rolls Cafe. Roy won a legion of fans for her marriage to British soap operas’ first transgender character, Hayley Cropper, until she was killed in 2014. Roy also developed fatherly relationships with Fiz Brown, Chesney Brown, Carla Connor and his niece, Nina Lucas. However, the recent hate crime storyline that saw Ninas’ boyfriend murdered, Seb Franklin, has taken its toll on Roy. A recent story has seen Sebs’ mother, Abi, attempting to get revenge on her son’s killer, Corey Brent. While Roy stopped Abi from killing Corey, he has since agreed to cover up that it was the weapon she obtained that was later used by gangster Harvey Franklin to kill Natasha Blakeman (albeit by mistake). Struggling against the guilt of his lies, Roy left the street on Wednesday evening (November 24) despite pleas from his relatives. Have we lost Roy Cropper for good? Has Roy Cropper left Coronation Street? ITV Roy Cropper handed over his estate to Nina (Mollie Gallagher) and left Weatherfield in a black cab on Wednesday night. Despite pleas from Carla Connor, Chesney Brown, Fiz Stape, Cathy Matthews, Mary Taylor and Brian Packham, Roy couldn’t be persuaded to stay on the streets. ITV has yet to announce that actor David Neilson has left the soap opera for good, despite the scenes being broadcast. It would suggest that we haven’t seen Roy’s last one yet and he’s still a part of the cast, but RadioTimes.com contacted ITV for further comment. Neilson recently won a Interior soap Best Actor Award for his turn last year in the role of Roy Cropper. The actor told the post: It’s adorable to me and Mollie that viewers like idiosyncratic characters like Roy and Nina so much. They may be considered eccentric, but they are valued and loved and that is wonderful. However, could we go without Roy longer than planned? Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:30 p.m. on ITV and ITV Hub. Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

