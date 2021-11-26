Abhishek Bachchan on Actors Who Say Rewards Don’t Matter: Because They Didn’t Get Any | Bollywood





Abhishek Bachchan said that every actor wants to win awards and anyone who claims awards don’t matter is saying so just because they haven’t won any. He added that if someone is good enough, they will receive rewards. During promotions for his upcoming film Bob Biswas, Abhishek was asked about the importance of awards in his life and if he thinks he deserves to win for any of his performances. He said that every actor works for the appreciation and called the rewards the ultimate praise. Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek said rewards are important to every actor. Koi bhi yeh bole ki main award mein nahi maanta hoon … kyunki aapko mili nahi hai award. Si baat hai simple. Dekhiye, hum sab kalakaar hai, kalakaar ko jab nawaza jaaye, jab unki waah-waahi ho simple. we are congratulated), it is more than any reward for anyone, he said. We work a lot for appreciation. Yes, it’s our business, we have to manage our houses, there is a financial side, absolutely. But you hire an actor and he’ll be happy. We work for praise, that is the function of the profession. The price is the ultimate praise na? Everyone loves the rewards. If you didn’t get a prize, aren’t popular enough, or your performance wasn’t good enough, that’s how I see it. Agar hum woh conspiracy theory mein ghuse na, phir toh anek hai (If we go into conspiracy theories, there are a lot of them). If you’re good enough, it will come to you, that simple, he added. See Also: Abhishek Bachchan Says He Had a Middle Class Education, Daddy Amitabh Wasn’t That Iconic Superstar When He Got Home Currently, Abhishek is preparing for the release of Bob Biswas, an independent film about the moonlighting insurance agent as Kahaani’s hitman. The role was played by Saswata Chatterjee in the original 2012 film. Bob Biswas, which also stars Chitrangda Singh, is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film is slated for release digitally on Zee5 on December 3.

