Coronavirus updates: Daily infections rise 10 +% in 35 states, hospitalizations rise in half of the country





NEW YORK (WABC) – Amid the long-awaited return of Thanksgiving traditions, daily COVID infections are rising 10% or more in 35 states. COVID-related hospitalizations are increasing in nearly half of the country. The CDC now predicts that the death toll in the United States will exceed 800,000 before Christmas. “We have half a dozen critical care patients waiting for beds and not yet having them,” said Dr. Eric Dickson of UMass Memorial Health. Here are other headlines from today’s COVID-19: Connecticut to host nursing home recall clinics

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced that the state is stepping up efforts to vaccinate older residents with a COVID-19 booster by bringing special clinics to nursing homes. The move comes as the state recorded its highest infection rates since early September. Lamont encourages all who are eligible to receive a booster injection. While 84% of residents 18 and older are considered fully vaccinated, only 18% have received a booster. De Blasio calls on Governor Hochul to institute vax mandate for MTA workers

Mayor Bill de Blasio calls on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to implement a vaccination requirement for MTA workers. “Here is an opportunity to do something that will really help New York City,” the mayor said Tuesday morning, speaking publicly to Hochul during his daily briefing at city hall. “Put a mandate in place for MTA employees. It’s time to do it.” Currently, unvaccinated MTA workers can undergo regular testing. Tony Utano, president of Local 100 of the Transport Workers Union, wasted no time responding.

“The unionized MTA workforce and millions of transit riders are thankful this Thanksgiving that Mayor de Blasio is not running the metro and bus system – and is finally heading for the door.” , Utano said. “The current system in which transit workers have the choice of getting vaccinated or being tested regularly works while we continue to educate and urge members to get vaccinated.” Long Island Hospital temporarily closes ER due to nursing shortage

The emergency department at a Nassau County hospital has temporarily closed due to a nursing shortage due to New York’s vaccination mandate. Officials at Mount Sinai South Nassau said Monday all other options were exhausted before the decision to close the emergency room was made, starting at 3 p.m. Instead, patients requiring emergency care will be referred to the hospital’s main campus in Oceanside. An ambulance will be parked in the emergency room at all times during the closure. Erie County institutes indoor mask warrant

With the increase in positivity rates, Erie County has implemented a mask warrant for all indoor public places starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The Indoor Mask Mandate is the first phase of a four phase plan. Erie County hopes it does not have to implement the other phases, which include vaccinations, capacity restrictions and closures.

Governor Kathy Hochul praised the Erie County executive for taking strong local action, calling it “an example of the leadership we need to see at the local level to fight this deadly virus.” MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracking

