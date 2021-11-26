Entertainment
‘General Hospital’ Actor Latest To Say He Was Fired For Refusing To Get A Coronavirus Vaccine | New
While many employers continue to require their employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, soap opera actor Steve Burton has said he was fired from the General Hospital show after refusing to be vaccinated.
Burton, who played the character of Jason Morgan in the medical drama, announced in an Instagram video Tuesday that, unfortunately, the general hospital had let me go because of the vaccination warrant.
Burton said he asked for medical and religious exemptions, but they were denied.
It is also a question of personal freedom for me, he said. I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood because of this.
The Washington Post confirmed that Burton was no longer in the general hospital and had not complied with the vaccine production mandate.
Burton joins others in Hollywood and elsewhere who have been fired or resigned due to vaccine requirements. Earlier this month, Burtons’ former colleague Ingo Rademacher was reportedly fired from the show for the same reason. Rapper-actor Ice Cube recently turned down a role in an upcoming comedy starring Jack Black because the producers wanted him to get the shot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Coronavirus vaccination warrants have been a controversial topic over the past year and have sparked political and legal debates across the country. Laws vary at the local, state, and federal levels and may continue to evolve.
But labor attorney Kevin Troutman said federal and most state laws allow employers to require vaccination as long as they offer medical and religious exemptions or accommodations in certain circumstances. Troutman, who said he couldn’t speak directly to the Burtons case, said when employees fail to comply without receiving accommodation, they can be terminated.
A federal rule will require federal employees, government contractors and healthcare workers to get vaccinated.
But Troutman said that as the situation evolved, some states such as Florida, Montana, Tennessee and Texas have adopted measures restricting the mandates of vaccines issued by employers, further complicating matters. He said that while the federal law would likely replace the laws of the conflicting states, it has not been tested in court.
So it has become a much more complicated assessment and you really need to look at all of these areas before you can make a decision as an employer, just to make sure that you are on a solid legal footing, a. said Troutman, who chairs his company’s vaccination team, Fisher Phillips.
Regarding exemptions, Troutman said they are assessed under laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act (which prohibits discrimination in employment based on race, religion and gender), as well as under the leadership of the United States. Opportunities Commission. He said it is an individualized assessment in which the employer must decide whether the employee can still perform the essential functions of their job without posing a direct threat of harm in the workplace.
Just because an employee requests an exemption doesn’t automatically qualify him, he said.
Burton appeared on General Hospital from 1991 to 2012 before a stint in another soap opera, The Young and the Restless. He returned to the general hospital in 2017. His last episode was filmed on October 27.
In 1998, Burton won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his character in the series, according to IMDb.
In his recent video, Burton said he was grateful for the time he spent in general hospital.
Maybe one day if these terms are lifted, I can come back and finish my career as Jason Morgan. It would be an honor, he said. And if not, I will enjoy this amazing experience, move on and be eternally grateful.
Lindsey Bever is a general assignment reporter for the Washington Post, covering national news with a focus on health. She was previously a reporter for the Dallas Morning News.
