Entertainment
Daily Black Friday Deals: These 23 sales expire at midnight on Thanksgiving Day
Black friday maybe not before tomorrow, but Black Friday sales take place at most major retailers. In more than a week Black Friday Deals on Headphones, Chromebooks, clothes and more, Amazon, Best buy and Target also have daily deals – limited time deals that, as the name suggests, are only good for 24 hours.
And for Thanksgiving this year, retailers have seriously upped their daily game. Amazon, in particular, is full of great deals that expire at midnight tonight, including 40% off select Beats headphones, up to 30% off Mattel and Fisher-Price toys and up to 50% discount on film and TV sets.
Not to be outdone, Best Buy also has an enticing list of daily deals, including $ 800 in savings on a 77 “LG OLED 4K TV. And there’s one daily deal at Best Buy that gamers won’t want to miss: You can save $ 15 on a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass.
And if you are looking for a daily deal at Target, we’ve found one that will get you in the Christmas spirit: Target is offering up to 30% discount on artificial Christmas trees.
But don’t delay, all of these offers expire at midnight this Thursday, November 25.
These Amazon offers expire today
There are new flash offers every day at Black Friday Early Sale on Amazon. If you see a tempting selling price, don’t delay: all of those limited-time offers expire at midnight tonight (PST).
- Get up to 30% off educational toys expires at midnight PST, November 25
- Get up to 30% off children’s books expires at midnight PST, November 25
- Get up to 30% off Funko Pop! and LOL Surprise! Advent calendars expires at midnight PST, November 25
- Get up to 30% off Mattel and Fisher-Price toys expires at midnight PST, November 25
- Get up to 30% off The Gym People sportswear expires at midnight PST, November 25
- Up to 40% off Philips Sonicare toothbrushes expires at midnight PST, November 25
- Get up to 40% off Dash Air Fryers and Mandolins expires at midnight PST, November 25
- Get up to 40% off select Beats headphones expires at midnight PST, November 25
- Get up to 40% off memory cards and flash drives from Sandisk and Lexar expires at midnight PST, November 25
- Get up to 46% off Craftsman tools expires at midnight PST, November 25
- Get up to 47% discount on Eufy robot vacuum cleaners expires at midnight PST, November 25
- Get up to 50% off movie and TV sets expires at midnight PST, November 25
Eufy Robovac G30 with smart navigation: $ 170
Shopping around a Robot vacuum offer this Black Friday? You will be hard pressed to find a better vacuum cleaner at a better price than this Eufy RoboVac with 2000 Pa suction and Alexa compatibility. This deal expires at midnight PST on November 25.
Eufy RoboVac G30, $ 170 (usually $ 320)
Funko Pop ‘The Office’! Advent Calendar: $ 36
Count the days until Christmas with this ‘The Office’ Advent Calendar featuring a new Funko Pop! mini figure every day. This deal expires at midnight PST on November 25.
The Funko Pop desktop! Advent Calendar, $ 36 (regularly $ 60)
These Best Buy offers expire today
Best Buy’s first Black Friday sales is on now. The big box electronics store also has rotating daily deals – all of the following deals expire at midnight CST (while supplies last).
- Cuisinart 14-piece cookware set, $ 70 (was $ 200) Offer expires at midnight CST, November 25
- LG CX Series 77 ” UHD OLED TV, $ 2,500 (was $ 3,200) Offer expires at midnight CST, November 25
- Bella Classics 2-Slice Toaster, $ 15 (Regularly $ 30) Offer expires at midnight CST, November 25
- Insignia portable ice maker, $ 118 (regularly $ 180) Offer expires at midnight CST, November 25
- 39 ” Fire Insignia HD LED TV, $ 140 (usually $ 250) Offer expires at midnight CST, November 25
- Solo New York Laptop Briefcase for 15.6 “laptops, $ 13 (usually $ 36) Offer expires at midnight CST, November 25
- Nautlius E616 elliptical machine, $ 800 (regularly $ 900) Offer expires at midnight CST, November 25
AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones: $ 100
These IP67 waterproof open-ear headphones use bone conduction technology that lets you hear external sounds, so you can stay alert and safe. The battery of these bluetooth headphones lasts about 8 hours on a single charge.
AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones, $ 100 (usually $ 160)
Related CBS Essentials Content
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/black-friday-daily-deals-end-today-2021-11-25/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]