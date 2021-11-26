I’m an actor-director, says actress Nushrratt Bharuccha: The Tribune India

Nonika Singh |

From romantic comedies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to the Ajeeb Daastaans anthology to the heroine-focused film Chhorii to Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu, it was quite a Chhalaang for Nushrratt Bharuccha! As she gets ready with her first horror film Chhorii, a remake of the Marathi movie Lapachhapi, she can’t help but gush about her director Vishal Furia, as well as the relevance of the remakes. The remakes, she insists, are not covers, but an attempt to add layers and nuance to the original. And in the hands of the same director (Vishal also directed the original), she observes: “Who better than him to translate the cinematographic experience into another language because he knows the soul of the film?

Chhorii

Difficult task

Of course, improving the original, especially one that has found favor with critics and audiences alike, is even more difficult. For the actors too, it’s correct to assume that horror is a difficult genre and as she puts it, “Horror takes your life, especially since Chhorii involves a range of emotions as well.”

But if you think starring in “popcorn friendly” comedies that work like a snap with audiences is a piece of cake, she couldn’t disagree more. “Doing a comedic act especially for actresses is as difficult to figure out as let’s say a serious role in Ajeeb Daastaans.”

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Of course, some of his blockbuster films may have received criticism from critics, even referred to as sexist and misogynist.

She defends her choice: “Breaking jokes (on girls too) is good, as long as it is a healthy joke and not made with malice.” The daughters of Pyaar Ka Punchnama are characters; we’re not saying all the girls on this planet are like that.

As for the critics, she says, “it’s their job to criticize and evaluate as they see fit. It’s not my job to respond to criticism, but to keep working and maybe heed some advice. But one advice she blindly follows is that of the ship’s captain; the director. “I am completely a director’s actor. If he tells me to go in that direction, I go. But if the director doesn’t know what he’s doing, I’ll be in a mess.

Dream girl

Fortunately, all of its directors, whether commercially successful like Luv Ranjan or critically acclaimed like Hansal Mehta, know their trade all too well. The co-actors who also come from an exalted roster (Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and now Akshay Kumar) count a lot. “To act is to synchronize the energies and they must be in the positive spectrum. Akshay sir is the icing on the cake. We had so much fun and good humor filming for Ram Setu that I want to be back on sets every day.

What makes it say yes to a room is not its length. When she signed on Dream Girl, all she looked at was the premise. She says, “If I’m interested in the story, I’ll even play a tree.”

Chhalaang

All kidding aside, the lovely actress, who even makes the role of housekeeper ultra glamorous, would like to experiment with all genres. Whether she wants to be complimented on her looks or her talent, she has a classic response: “I want to be appreciated for who I am. Forget about beauty or talent, just accept me for who I am which could include a million flaws.

OTT is big

As Chhorii streams on Amazon Prime today, she doesn’t regret that the film hasn’t hit theaters. “The pandemic has taught us how great OTT platforms are. Can she scare us with Chhorii? “If I don’t, let me know at the next interview,” she said with enthusiasm and confidence. The actress who has been told “you’ve arrived” since Pyaar Ka Punchnama became a sleep hit, knows how to press the right buttons. So get ready for a ghost party.