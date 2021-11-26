Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprises people aboard a Hollywood sightseeing bus for Thanksgiving

People on a bus looking to get a first-hand look at the homes of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars got more than they bargained for for Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, just before the afternoon bells rang, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gave a bus full of unsuspecting tourists in Los Angeles the surprise of their trip when he pulled up next to their parked vehicle.

And much like The Rock, he showed his endearing and likable personality by saying hello like he’s any other kind and courteous guy.

Surprise! : Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprised people aboard a Hollywood celebrity bus when he stopped to say hi on Thanksgiving

The Rock, 49, has just filmed the brief encounter with his cell phone camera and posted it on his Instagram page, much to the delight of his 280 million fans and followers.

The clip opens with a prominent Hollywood man sitting in the driver’s seat of his truck moments after pulling up a few feet from the bus.

“Have you ever seen my house?” Johnson, 49, asked tourists, whositting in an open-top convertible bus, many of them filming their own videos.

“No,” several of the pleasantly surprised people said in unison to the A-list actor, who could be seen wearing a pair of dark sunglasses.

Hilarious: The A-list actor, 49, showed his comedic touch when he asked surprised tourists if they had seen his house on their celebrity tour in Tinseltown

Engaging: When tourists said they had not yet visited his home on their star tour, The Rock jokingly replied, “Okay, stay like that,” then wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving.

That’s when he showed his comedic touch and impeccable timing by replying, ‘Okay, cool, keep it up. Alright, take care of yourself and have a goodThanksgiving.’

When TheJumanji: Welcome To The Jungle star posted the clip to Instagram, he shared most of his brief conversation with tourists, writing it almost verbatim in the caption.

‘A Little’ Thanksgiving Star Tour Bus Surprise Have you ever seen my house? No. Cool, stay like this, ”he wrote, before sharing that he was heading to the gym before eating his vacation meal.

“Happy Thanksgiving, guys, take advantage of my hoodie and I’ll finish this workout before we feast.” “

‘I love you rock !!!’ and “spreading the love” were a few of the comments that summed up fans’ reaction to the post, along with a plethora of flame emojis to emphasize that they thought the video was hot.

Scream: Johnson also burst out at his family chef during the Thanksgiving holiday

About an hour later, The Rock came back to Instagram and yelled at the woman who creates most of his and his family’s meals, including the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Our amazing family chef @chefputtie is smiling because she knows she’s going to deliver a delicious Thanksgiving meal,” he exclaimed in the caption of the image which shows Chef Puttie in the kitchen.

“For all the foodies, you’re looking at a cornbread stuffing to which she adds cranberries with sautéed carrots, onions, celery and sage. And good braised green cabbage since yesterday ~ a slow, long and delicious process ~ like all of my freshman dates.

He ended by wishing everyone, “Happy Thanksgiving, to you and your families. Dude, I’m thankful today.

Chef Puttie: The Rock introduced Chef Puttie and revealed some of his culinary secrets