Entertainment
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprises people aboard a Hollywood sightseeing bus for Thanksgiving
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson showcases infectious personality as he surprises people aboard a Hollywood sightseeing bus for Thanksgiving
People on a bus looking to get a first-hand look at the homes of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars got more than they bargained for for Thanksgiving.
On Thursday, just before the afternoon bells rang, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gave a bus full of unsuspecting tourists in Los Angeles the surprise of their trip when he pulled up next to their parked vehicle.
And much like The Rock, he showed his endearing and likable personality by saying hello like he’s any other kind and courteous guy.
Surprise! : Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprised people aboard a Hollywood celebrity bus when he stopped to say hi on Thanksgiving
The Rock, 49, has just filmed the brief encounter with his cell phone camera and posted it on his Instagram page, much to the delight of his 280 million fans and followers.
The clip opens with a prominent Hollywood man sitting in the driver’s seat of his truck moments after pulling up a few feet from the bus.
“Have you ever seen my house?” Johnson, 49, asked tourists, whositting in an open-top convertible bus, many of them filming their own videos.
“No,” several of the pleasantly surprised people said in unison to the A-list actor, who could be seen wearing a pair of dark sunglasses.
Hilarious: The A-list actor, 49, showed his comedic touch when he asked surprised tourists if they had seen his house on their celebrity tour in Tinseltown
Engaging: When tourists said they had not yet visited his home on their star tour, The Rock jokingly replied, “Okay, stay like that,” then wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving.
That’s when he showed his comedic touch and impeccable timing by replying, ‘Okay, cool, keep it up. Alright, take care of yourself and have a goodThanksgiving.’
When TheJumanji: Welcome To The Jungle star posted the clip to Instagram, he shared most of his brief conversation with tourists, writing it almost verbatim in the caption.
‘A Little’ Thanksgiving Star Tour Bus Surprise Have you ever seen my house? No. Cool, stay like this, ”he wrote, before sharing that he was heading to the gym before eating his vacation meal.
“Happy Thanksgiving, guys, take advantage of my hoodie and I’ll finish this workout before we feast.” “
‘I love you rock !!!’ and “spreading the love” were a few of the comments that summed up fans’ reaction to the post, along with a plethora of flame emojis to emphasize that they thought the video was hot.
Scream: Johnson also burst out at his family chef during the Thanksgiving holiday
About an hour later, The Rock came back to Instagram and yelled at the woman who creates most of his and his family’s meals, including the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Our amazing family chef @chefputtie is smiling because she knows she’s going to deliver a delicious Thanksgiving meal,” he exclaimed in the caption of the image which shows Chef Puttie in the kitchen.
“For all the foodies, you’re looking at a cornbread stuffing to which she adds cranberries with sautéed carrots, onions, celery and sage. And good braised green cabbage since yesterday ~ a slow, long and delicious process ~ like all of my freshman dates.
He ended by wishing everyone, “Happy Thanksgiving, to you and your families. Dude, I’m thankful today.
Chef Puttie: The Rock introduced Chef Puttie and revealed some of his culinary secrets
Puffy: Johnson worked out at the gym before enjoying his family vacation meal
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10244279/Dwayne-Rock-Johnson-surprises-people-aboard-Hollywood-tourist-bus-tour-Thanksgiving.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]