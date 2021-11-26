The M & Ds theme park is transformed into “Destination Christmas” with the magic circus of Santa Claus





The M & Ds theme park in Motherwell is set to launch “Destination Christmas” this Friday, offering a festive feast of family entertainment. Top of the bill will be Santas Magical Circus in the Big Top – a 45 minute show that sees Santa Claus kidnapped by a wicked witch who wants to ruin Christmas, but can the Christmas Fairy Maid and Clown save the day? ? Join the adventure which will include knife throwing, aerial acrobatics and fire breathing.



The Lanarkshire Live app is available for download now. Get all the news for your area as well as features, entertainment, sports and the latest news on Lanarkshires recovery from the coronavirus pandemic right at your fingertips, 24/7. The free download features the latest breaking news and exclusive stories, and lets you customize your page according to the sections that interest you most. Head over to the App Store and never miss a beat in Lanarkshire – ios – Android The show, which costs 9.50 per person plus a booking fee, will run on selected dates and times until Christmas Eve. Elsewhere in the theme park, visitors can test their M&D skills on ice and enjoy a 45-minute skating session under the stars. Visitors can also enjoy a traditional Christmas market offering arts and crafts, festive goods and drinks, as well as a Bavarian bar. Tickets cost 7.95 for adults 16 and over and 6.70 for a child. Skating aids are also available for hire and ASN sessions are available on certain dates.





(Image: contribution)

Believe is also a magical family experience and offers festive stories with Santa Claus and his elves in his workshop. Enjoy a family photo with the main man himself and meet his elves, Sparkle and Shine, who will be handing out Christmas presents to the kids. Visit his reindeer, mail your letter to Santa Claus, and enjoy a ride in his outer train and sleigh ride. Tickets cost 6.25 for an adult and 9.95 for a child. Jensen Taylor Connelly of M & Ds said: “We have all been looking forward to a magical Christmas this year and the team has worked hard to provide as wide a variety of Christmas attractions as possible that will appeal to everyone but, of course, to children in particular. “Our shows provide an imaginative feast of entertainment and are sure to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.” A selection of festive rides will also be open, including Santa’s Magic Train which features royal hot chocolate and roasting marshmallows. Tickets cost 6.50 plus booking fees. Other activities include dinner with Santa Claus in traditional outdoor wooden pods; breakfast with Santa at Bistro @the Loch and afternoon tea with Santa which includes Santa and his elf telling the story of The Night Before Christmas with music and puppets. The Christmas destination takes place from Friday November 26. You will find more details and reservations on www.scotlandsthemepark.com * Don’t miss the latest Lanarkshire titles. Subscribe to our newsletters here. And did you know Lanarkshire Live is on Facebook? Go and give our page a share and like.

