Bald Harry Connick Jr. appears live as Daddy Warbucks for the first time





Harry Connick Jr. made his first live appearance as Daddy Warbucks at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, but the multitalented actor looked unrecognizable without his fabulous hair. No, your eyes are not playing tricks on you. This is the one and only Harry Connick Jr. singer made his first live appearance as Daddy Warbucks at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and looked unrecognizable without his fabulous hair. TODAY Luckily, Connick explained that it was just a bald cap and that he didn’t have to shave his head for the role. The actor praised his longtime hairstylist and makeup artist who turned him into a billionaire character for his upcoming “Annie Live” performance on NBC. “I’ve never worn a bald cap. I kept staring at myself. I was blown away. How do you do that? It’s such an art form,” Connick told Hoda and Jenna the last month in TODAY. While a photo of Connick’s character has been released, the appearance at the annual parade marks the first time the actor has been seen live as Daddy Warbucks. Connick and his co-star, Celina Smith, who is playing the title role alongside their cast mates at the New York vacation event. Connick explained that it takes two hours to put on the bald beanie and finish the finishing touches that make it so realistic. “If it was on Broadway and eight times a week, I don’t know if I could put on the bald hat every day,” he said. Related While the makeup turned Connick into a whole different person, the actor said he wasn’t sure he could achieve the bald look in real life. “There are people without hair who are attractive and I don’t think I’m part of that group,” he said. “Annie” will air live on NBC on Thursday, December 2 at 8 p.m. EST. Related:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/popculture/bald-harry-connick-jr-appears-live-daddy-warbucks-1st-time-t240496 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos