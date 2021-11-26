Prairie Lights open tonight, the holiday village returns

Connect with us

For many residents of North Texas, walking through the lighthouses of Grand Prairie is an annual vacation tradition. This year, Prairie Lights 2021 runs from Thursday, November 25 through Friday, December 31. The popular vacation attraction is located at Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake. From December 13 to 25, organizers are encouraging customers to arrive early or purchase a fast pass, as these are the busiest nights of the season.

One of Texas’ most popular vacation attractions will be better than ever this year with unique personalized displays and all-new indoor and outdoor attractions.

Included with your admission for your entire vehicle.

  • Driving Holiday Light Experience
  • The Holiday Village experience out of the car – halfway through the journey, get out of your car to play in Holiday Village.
  • Unlimited carnival rides
  • Illuminated pedestrian forest

SUPPLEMENTS –
Photos with Santa Claus and concessions available at additional cost.

More information available on prairielights.org

Helpful Tips for Grand Prairie Lights

  • On average it takes around 45 minutes to cross, but on busiest nights the weather may vary – it may take an hour or more to enter the park
  • Turn off your headlights during the drive, don’t forget to turn them back on before leaving the park
  • Follow at a safe distance and speed
  • Stay inside your vehicle during drive-thru
  • Restrooms and concessions are located halfway
  • The main entrance is for general admission passes
  • The route suggested by Fast Pass customers is 360 and Lynn Creek / Mildred Walker Pkwy exit. As you travel eastbound on Lynn Creek / Mildred Walker Pkwy, stay in the right lane and follow signs for Pre-Paid Fast Pass; the Fast Pass entrance shares the entrance with the Oasis restaurant.

Enjoy the drive even more by listening to the Prairie Lights Spotify playlist.
http://ow.ly/6Mo650GVVAR

Take a moment to download the playlist before attending the event (while connected to WiFi) as the connection in the park varies.
Loop the playlist because Spotify will play other music after the playlist is finished.

Make sure you plan ahead

General admission passes for one car cost $ 40, the regular admission price covers up to eight people in your vehicle. Buses, limousines, and motorhomes cost just over $ 80 to $ 120 depending on the size. Fast passes start at $ 129 for a car and include dedicated entry.

On a normal evening, the line to enter closes at 10 p.m. Prairie Lights vehicles will be marked that will drive to the end of the line at that time. Anyone queuing in front of the signposted cars will be able to enter the park. As the holidays approach, if wait times increase, Grand Prairie Lights will notify guests of any schedule changes.
Stay tuned to the Prairie Lights website and Facebook page for on-hour updates and more.

Kristin Barclay is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Prior to joining Daily News, she was a popular on-air personality on the Houston radio show In Wheel Time. You can find a tale of his travel adventures and more at In Deep H2O. She is widely recognized as one of the top digital and media influencers in the country, recently being recognized as one of the top three social media influencers in Houston. She now manages all aspects of digital media at Focus Daily News.

