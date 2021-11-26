Roy Cropper actor explains heartbreaking reason for his shopping bag as he leaves Coronation Street





Roy Cropper may have left Coronation Street for good, with viewers wondering if they will ever see the fan favorite again. Since he first set foot on Weatherfield in 1995, David Neilsons’ character has been a hit with Corrie fans. He could now be gone forever after traveling to South America for a job serving food to conservation workers. READ MORE: I’m a 2021 celebrity: Richard Madeley forced to quit the show as he issues statement The Roys Rolls owner has gained a reputation for being goofy yet lovable and is often seen with his beloved shopping bag. The actor has revealed that there is actually a heartbreaking reason the bag made its appearance in the first place. Corrie Royalty Having joined the series in 1995, Roy Cropper simply became Corrie’s royalty. He was first introduced as a neighbor tenant of Deidre Barlows, initially seen as a bit creepy and a stray. However, Roy quickly became one of the cobblestones most beloved characters before marrying his wife Hayley, the very first transgender woman in a British soap opera. Roy works in the local cafe and is known for his poor social skills and extensive knowledge of trivia. Actor David Neilson has often said that he tried to portray Roy as having Asperger’s syndrome, which would explain the character’s eccentricities. The shopping bag Roy Cropper is famous for his nylon shopping bag with keys attached to the handle which he is rarely seen without. Actor David Neilson said his characters, the infamous old shopping bag, with the keys attached, were props he showcased. The bag and keys belonged to Neilson’s mother, who died shortly before he took on the role in 1995.





He commented: My mom sadly passed away just before I started the show and wanted to wear something from her. I also wanted to add my own props and develop the character. The bag carries nothing more than my script. Real life Off the cobbles, actor David Neilson is 72 and is from Loughborough, Leicestershire. Longtime Leicester City fan Neilson regularly hosts an Alan Birchenall charity run around the King Power Stadium to raise funds for prostate cancer awareness in memory of former Leicester City player Keith Weller. He is also a supporter of the Labor Party, supporting the party in the Oldham East and Saddleworth byelections in 2011.

