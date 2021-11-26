‘Squid Game’ actor Park Hae-soo says he’s a ‘big fan’ of BTS

Squid gameActor Park Hae-soo described himself as a “big fan” of K-pop boy band BTS.

Three cast members of the hit Netflix series Squid game Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo and Jung Ho-yeon alongside director and screenwriter Hwang Dong-hyuk recently met Varietyto participate in a game of “Most Likely To”.

During the session, four actors and members of the Squid gameIt was asked who among them was “most likely to sing a BTS song,” whose votes were evenly split between Jung Ho-yeon and Park Hae-soo, who played Kang Sae-byeok and Cho Sang-woo respectively in the song. ’emission.

“I mean, he’s a better singer than me, I think,” Jung said of Park. “But I think I know more about BTS than you do.” Park then revealed that he was actually a “big fan” of the seven-member group, and added that he preferred dancing rather than singing.

Elsewhere in the video, theSquid game the cast and crew also picked who they think would be most likely to win the TV show’s titular game, who would be best at “Red Light, Green Light” and more.

In other Squid game new, a real version of Squid game was recently staged by YouTuber MrBeast, where 456 contestants competed for a cash prize of $ 456,000. The content creator has also recreated several of the games featured in the Netflix original series.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s National Assembly is reportedly divided over whether to exempt BTS from compulsory military service. A defense ministry spokesperson said in a recent briefing that the ministry is currently considering “situation variables” on the so-called BTS law.