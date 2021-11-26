Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu to make her Hollywood debut? Family Man 2 actress’ latest post hints at it
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first Bollywood film has been in the news for some time. Although the actress has featured in a few Bollywood films, fans want to see her in a meaty, lead role in a Hindi film unlike her appearances in previous films. Samantha immersed herself in the job and was reportedly signing and listening to scripts. And guess what? The last post from the actress of Majili will have a big surprise in store for you. Just a few minutes ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo with BAFTA award-winning director Philip John. The actress revealed that she auditioned for something and we believe she is now moving to Hollywood. The actress’ wide smile reflects her joy in the picture. She expressed her joy with words in the caption that read, “A whole new world .. I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya Devil. 12 years later, and auditioning again, I felt the same nervousness. auditioning for a BAFTA award-winning and critically acclaimed director of your favorite series “Downton Abbey Jumping for Joy You Picked Me Mister #PhilipJohn .. Thanks @ sunitha.tati @ gurufilms1 for the opportunity .. can’t wait to start this exciting journey !! “
Now, for those who aren’t in the know, the film is an adaptation of the bestselling novel The Arrangements of Love. Whether it’s an Indian adaptation or a Hollywood movie is not yet confirmed. However, the hashtag Sam Goes Global on Guru Films’ Instagram ad is a major clue. “It is with great pleasure that we welcome @samantharuthprabhuoffl aboard the film adaptation of the bestselling novel, Arrangements of Love! #PhilipJohn @timmurari @ nimmi.harasgama @ sunitha.tati @ gurufilms1 #SamGoesGlobal #ArrangementsOfLove “, the post read. Check it out below:
Variety has confirmed that the adaptation is a Hollywood feature film. Regarding the role of Samantha, it is said that the Shaakuntalam actress will play a progressive bisexual Tamil woman, with ultra-traditional parents, who want her to have an arranged marriage. The story follows a Welsh Indian who seeks to follow his estranged father. Congratulations Samantha!
