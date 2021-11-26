John Wick 4 actor thanks Halle Berry for casting in the sequel





Shamier Anderson thanks Halle Berry for having her star in the upcoming action thriller, John Wick: Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves.

Shamier Anderson credits Halle Berry with her casting in John Wick: Chapter 4. The upcoming action thriller starring Keanu Reeves began development in 2019, following the successful debut of John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum. The casting of Andersons in the latest film was announced in June, as production began in several countries, including France, Germany and Japan. Crossed out by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally announced for release earlier this year, ahead of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Reeves’ commitments to Matrix resurrectionspostponed production. Although she played the former assassin Sofia Al-Azwar in John wick 3, Berry would apparently not be featured in the new film, which sees the return of Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. Further details on the new installment have been kept under wraps, with the roles of many newcomers, including Anderson, being kept under wraps. Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Clancy Brown are also joining the franchise as undisclosed characters. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Why John Wick 4 Needs To Feature More Martial Arts Stunts Talk with THRat the premiere of bruised, Anderson revealed he had Berry to thank for his John wick foundry. Anderson was clearly excited about the opportunity and also confirmed that he finished filming last week. The full cast commentary can be read below: I got the job and finished filming a week ago. I’m in John Wick with Keanu Reeves! Well done to Halle Berry for giving me the opportunity that led to this. Berry made her directorial debut on the production of bruised. The boxing drama hit theaters on November 17, before hitting Netflix a few days ago. The 55-year-old actress also starred in the film as Jackie, a disgraced MMA fighter who returns to the ring when her son returns to his life. Starring Anderson as an MMA boss named Immaculate, Berrys picture allowed the Canadian actor to grab the attention of Chad Stahlenski, who served as an executive producer. Although Anderson is clearly excited for his debut in the John wick franchise, the extent of his involvement remains a mystery. With John wick 5 already confirmed, the possibility remains open for many characters to be killed or to live. Given the bloodthirsty, murderer-focused nature of the films, it seems likely that many new cast members are on the chopping block. With war on the horizon as Wick and the Bowery King (Fishburne) conspire to bring down the High Table, fans can perhaps expect even more deaths and betrayals in this latest installment. John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled for May 27, 2022. More: Everything We Know About John Wick: Chapter 4 Source: THR Ridley Scott says Idris Elba thought he was shot on his set



