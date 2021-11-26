Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu will play the role of a bisexual woman in Downton Abbey director Philip Johns upcoming Arrangements of Love | Hollywood
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to make her international film debut with Arrangements of Love, which will be directed by Philip John, whose credits include Downton Abbey.
Variety reports that the project will be produced by Sunitha Tati, who previously worked with Samantha on Oh! Baby, the Telugu adaptation of Korean comedy Miss Granny. She will be seen playing a bisexual Tamil woman who runs her own detective agency.
Samantha told the publication that I am delighted to be working with Philip John, whose projects I have followed closely for many years, being a huge Downton Abbey fan. I can’t wait to collaborate with Sunitha again and I only hope for more success than what we’ve had before with Oh! Babe. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I can’t wait to get on the set. The project should go on the floors from August 2022.
Samantha was last seen as a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel in the second season of the hit web series, The Family Man. She played a character called Raji, and her performance was well received.
Meanwhile, Samantha recently agreed to do a special song in Allu Arjun’s upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa. This is the first time in her career that she will be seen performing a special dance number.
Samantha is also awaiting the release of the Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film, which was directed by Vignesh Shivan, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.
See also | Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares article about never giving up, not being perfect: “I’m a warrior”
Samantha recently announced her split from Naga Chaitanya after months of rumors about issues between them. Since their separation, she has been busy traveling. She first traveled to Rishikesh, where she visited Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath as part of the Char Dham Yatra.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/hollywood/samantha-ruth-prabhu-to-play-bisexual-woman-in-downton-abbey-director-philip-john-s-next-arrangements-of-love-101637901366028.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]