Samantha Ruth Prabhu will play the role of a bisexual woman in Downton Abbey director Philip Johns upcoming Arrangements of Love | Hollywood

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to make her international film debut with Arrangements of Love, which will be directed by Philip John, whose credits include Downton Abbey.

Variety reports that the project will be produced by Sunitha Tati, who previously worked with Samantha on Oh! Baby, the Telugu adaptation of Korean comedy Miss Granny. She will be seen playing a bisexual Tamil woman who runs her own detective agency.

Samantha told the publication that I am delighted to be working with Philip John, whose projects I have followed closely for many years, being a huge Downton Abbey fan. I can’t wait to collaborate with Sunitha again and I only hope for more success than what we’ve had before with Oh! Babe. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I can’t wait to get on the set. The project should go on the floors from August 2022.

Samantha was last seen as a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel in the second season of the hit web series, The Family Man. She played a character called Raji, and her performance was well received.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently agreed to do a special song in Allu Arjun’s upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa. This is the first time in her career that she will be seen performing a special dance number.

Samantha is also awaiting the release of the Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film, which was directed by Vignesh Shivan, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Samantha recently announced her split from Naga Chaitanya after months of rumors about issues between them. Since their separation, she has been busy traveling. She first traveled to Rishikesh, where she visited Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath as part of the Char Dham Yatra.