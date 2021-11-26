From “Antim” by Salman Khan to “Chhorii” by Nushrratt Bharuccha





Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s “Antim: The Final Truth” is set to hit theaters on November 26 (Friday). Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is the remake of the 2018 Marathi film “Mulshi Pattern”. It marks the return of a Salman Khan outing on the big screen after a long two-year wait. “Antim” showed an entirely different avatar to Salman, a calm, cool-headed Sikh cop who doesn’t lose his temper but handles things in a different way. It is produced by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan Films. With ‘Antim’ set to hit the big screen, here’s a list of Bollywood remakes of the Marathi movies: Chhorii Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will star in ‘Chhorii’, the Hindi remake of the Marathi horror film ‘Lapachhapi’. The film is directed by Vishal Furia, who also directed the original, with Pooja Sawant in the lead role. ‘Lapachhapi’, released in 2017, tells the story of a pregnant woman, who moves into a new home with her husband. The house, however, turns out to be haunted. It was a mixture of horror and social drama. Meanwhile, ‘Chhorii’ is scheduled to air from November 26, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Mimi Directed by Laxman Utekar and co-written by Rohan Shankar, ‘Mimi’ is the remake of the Marathi film ‘Mala Aai Vhhaychy!’ (2011) by Samruddhi Porey. ‘Mimi’ stars Kriti Sanon as a young woman who chooses to be a surrogate for a foreign couple. Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards, and Aidan Whytock feature in supporting roles. Upon release, “Mimi” received mixed reviews from film critics, who praised Sanon and Tripathi’s performance but criticized the film for its artificial plot. Dhadak Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Bollywood debut “Dhadak” is a remake of the 2016 Marathi hit film “Sairat” by Nagraj Manjule. While many praised the trailer and both tracks, others found it insufficient compared to “Sairat”. With Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in their debut, “Sairat” tells the story of two young students from different castes who fall in love, triggering conflicts between their families. Golmaal The plot of the second installment of the “Golmaal” franchise was a remake of a 1989 Marathi film called “Pheka Pheki”. The story of the film revolves around a man who weaves a web of lies to avoid confrontation with his always suspicious wife, which leads to confusion and chaotic misidentifications. Boys Poster Actor Shreyas Talpade’s first film, “Poster Boys”, was a remake of the Marathi film “Poshter Boyz” in which he produced and starred. The Hindi movie starring Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, in addition to Talpade himself, reportedly grossed Rs 11 crore at the box office. . The film revolved around vasectomy. Mumbai Delhi Mumbai The romantic comedy directed by Satish Rajwade was adapted from the 2011 Marathi Rajwades film ‘Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai’. The Hindi film was released in 2014. The film starred Shiv Pandit and Pia Bajpai in the lead roles. The original Marathi movie is based on a love story between a boy and a girl from different cities of Pune and Mumbai respectively and how their competitive spirit brings them together. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 9:00 a.m. IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment/bollywood/from-salman-khans-antim-to-nushrratt-bharucchas-chhorii-list-of-bollywood-remakes-of-marathi-films The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos