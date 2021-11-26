South Florida organizations return this Thanksgiving – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – Helping others have a Happy Thanksgiving. Organizations in South Florida have given back to the community to stay strong during the holiday season. At the Broward Outreach Center in Hollywood, championship boxer Evander Holyfield prepared 40 turkeys to serve the community. This Thanksgiving banquet also provided plenty of clothing and hygiene items for the homeless and hungry in the community. There are people on the streets affected by covid 19, they have been evicted from their homes, their apartments and they have nowhere to go, said William Byrd. Head south to a packed house at the Camille House in Miami. We want to make sure you all know you’re not alone, said Florida State Senator IIeana Garcia. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the delicious toppings served to all attendees for the 61st year. 120 turkeys were cooked for more than 300 needy with haircuts given outside for free. Officials said that due to covid, the rules for volunteers are stricter. Make those who are there to help all the more appreciated. We are going to have fewer people possible and available to help us. We are therefore grateful to these volunteers who take time during their day of thanksgiving to give back, said Hilda Fernandez, general manager of Maison Camille. Queues also formed in Little Havana, where the Kiwanis Club served dinner to more than 150 seniors in Smathers Square. Next, at the Joseph Caleb Center on Northwest 22nd Avenue, Thanksgiving on the go. More than 2,500 meals were ready to be served by former dolphin and hurricane player Bryant Mckinnie and members of Miami-Dade Corrections sought to connect with the community. It’s Thanksgiving and we’re fortunate to be able to give back to those families who need Thanksgiving meals, said former Miami Dolphins player Bryant Mckinnie. It wasn’t all about the food. The city of North Miami hosted its 46th Annual National Winter Thanksgiving Parade. The kids got candy and a chance to check out the floats. At Tropical Park, runners put on shoes to burn calories. After a one-year hiatus, the Baptist Health Turkey Trot was back to help collect food for the Camille House. Nicole Lopez competed for the first time with her mother by her side. It’s such a beautiful event to see everyone go out. Wake up at 5 a.m., go out at 7 a.m. and run, Nicole Lopez said. Back in Broward County, thousands of runners gathered for a 5k race along the A1A. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Sign up for our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

