Roop Kumar Rathod said that at a distance from Bollywood new singers are coming and we are old people





Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonali Rathod There was a time when legendary Indian Bollywood singer and musician Roop Kumar Rathod used to have lines of Bollywood songs back to back. Roop Kumar Rathod sang the last song for the Bollywood industry in 2014, which was "Kahe Sataye" from the movie "Rang Rasiya". Fans are desperate to hear Roop Kumar Rathod's charming voice. Even though Roop Kumar Rathod is far from Bollywood, he continues to win the hearts of the public by making his presence felt in cultural events. Recently, Roop Kumar Rathod and her husband and singer Sonali Rathod came as guests to the Hunar Haat organized by the Indian government in Delhi. Here he added to his evergreen songs that the audience was forced to leave their seats and dance. After this program ended, Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonali Rathod had a special conversation with NewsNCR. During this conversation he expressed his take on Hunar Haat and Roop Kumar Rathod explained why he was away from Bollywood for so many years. Roop Kumar Rathod walked away from Bollywood because of it Speaking about the reason for the move away from Bollywood, Roop Kumar Rathod said: "Look, now new people are coming, so the old people are slowly taking a step back." For viewers and fans who want to see Roop Kumar Rathod's voice again on the big screen, the veteran singer said if people want to hear me then I will definitely sing. Hope I will try to resolve this complaint soon. Along with this, Roop Kumar Rathod also praised the songs created in today's times. He said that the songs made in this day and age are good. Roop Kumar Rathod is sorry for this Along with this, he also told us about Hunar Haat. Roop Kumar Rathod on Hunar Haat said: This is my favorite festival. But we regret one thing that we don't have enough time to walk around a bit and visit each stall. The concept of Hunar Haat is highly commendable. It encourages artisans and artists. Praising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that Narendra Modi ji does a good job and that by respecting artists he gave respect to art. Keep singing as long as you live and you'll keep listening to us At the same time, we asked Sonali Rathod ji when she and Roop Kumar Rathod would be seen singing together on screen, as it is not hidden from anyone that Sonali ji does not like to appear on screen at all. Speaking of which, Sonali ji said look, we won't be seen together on the screen because I don't like the screen. It is our passion to sing together on stage and music is our breath. Keep singing until you are alive and you will continue to listen. Along with this, Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonali Rathod praised the Ministry of Minority Affairs and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, saying the glimpse of all of India can be seen in Hunar Haat . It is a great effort to provide a better platform and a cheaper market for artisans and craftspeople across the country. The work of linking artisans' products with online marketing through the Hunar Haat website is also commendable. Sonali Rathod said such events should be organized on a large scale and that one day Hunar Haat will also be recognized internationally.

