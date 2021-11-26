Asian Women-Led Projects in Film and TV Dominate 2021

A graduate of the University of Southern California in 1999, Nina Yang Bongiovi aspired to work in the film industry. Although she was able to get a job at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, the work was not in the creative realm.

Bongiovi, who emigrated from Taiwan at a young age, intuitively knew she had to return to Asia to make her mark. She moved to Hong Kong and Shanghai to work in the film industry, on films such as “China Strike Force” in 2000.

In Chinese it’s called ‘paying the tuition fees’, “Bongiovi said, explaining that you have to earn your way into the field. As an immigrant, there was no other way in America.

“We really weren’t born into this business and didn’t have the connections.” said Bongiovi.

After spending the first decade of her career paying school fees, Bongiovi returned to the United States in 2009, believing she had failed when meeting actor Forest Whitaker changed her life. While she was ready to give up and get into real estate as her family had suggested, Whitaker took a look at a script she wrote about an interracial couple. He liked it and offered to help Bongjovi perfect his art. Whittaker then invited Bongiovi to be part of a new film development company in 2010.

The duo’s latest collaboration “Passing” recently debuted on Netflix. Bongiovi and Whitaker are the producers in Rebecca Hall’s direction of the classic 1929 novel about two black women, one of whom passes for white. The story takes a look at what happens when you give up your true identity.

It’s been a big year for the representation of Asian American women in the American film industry. In a year marked by violence against Asian Americans, Chinese-American director Chloe Zhao became the first Asian American woman to win Best Director Oscar honors for her haunting road trip . “Nomadic country.” Zhao’s independent drama also won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Actress, with Frances McDormand in the lead role.

Along with the box office success of “Shang-Chi” this fall and this month’s rollout on Disney Plus, Asian voices have been loud and clear on screen. This year alone, Netflix has released a number of titles with Asian American Pacific women in the foreground. “To All the Boys”, “Shadow & Bone”, “Never Have I Ever” and “Naomi Osaka” are just a few to appear on the streaming platform.

It’s a major milestone for an often overlooked group when it comes to representation in Hollywood. As the doors open for various storytellers, it hasn’t always been easy to break into the old boy’s network. Or to challenge the expectations of immigrant families.

Doors openning

Alice Wu was distraught when she made her first film, “Saving Face”, in 2004. The queer mother-daughter love story isn’t exactly a topic conservative Chinese immigrants are talking about.

“I literally thought I was never going to be able to eat in a Chinese restaurant anywhere,” Wu recalls.

Born and raised in San José, Wu’s parents emigrated from Taiwan as she followed the idealized path of the “good” Taiwanese Chinese girl: getting good grades, going to an Ivy League college, starting a career. stable. Wu designed software for Microsoft, then left the corporate world to pursue a full-time film career.

“Saving Face” was inspired by her own experiences as a gay woman, something she struggled with. Chinese Americans are a wise bunch, and going against the norm is never easy, she said. Wu earned his money in Silicon Valley before entering the world of cinema.

Her latest film, The Half of It, tells the story of love and personal identity of Asian teenager Ellie Chu. Released on Netflix in 2020 during the pandemic, Ellie Chu is the only Chinese girl from a fictional small town in Washington. When a soccer student asks her to write her a love letter for her crush, Ellie develops secret feelings for the girl.

The film explores how people view romantic love as the ultimate love, exploring the pain of a broken heart and the slow dissolution of a friendship, Wu said.

The story “isn’t about sex. It’s about intimacy,” she added.

For Bongiovi, “Passing” explores race, culture and identity as well as the privilege of fair skin. The avalanche of hate crimes against Asian Americans made him realize his own Asianism and his fear for his safety in Los Angeles and that of his 9-year-old daughter. She encountered a micro-assault incident where a woman just started yelling at her and her daughter for no apparent reason.

Bongiovi is married to Matthew, the brother of New Jersey rock star Jon Bon Jovi. Her husband realizes that she and their daughter are viewed differently because of their race and worries for their safety, in light of the divisions in the country, Bongiovi said.

At first glance, it may seem that Asian Americans have achieved parity in filmmaking. But that’s far from the reality, said Bongiovi, who took the production route because she likes to make deals.

The struggle continues for AAPI projects to be seen outside the niche lens as well as the struggle for the budget. It’s about seeing and valuing a project, Bongiovi said.

Making movies is an extremely difficult business characterized by rejection, Wu said. There is a lot of luck involved. And a lot of anxiety to overcome to try to make your passion project succeed. This is something Wu keeps in mind as she aims to do her best to tell her stories.

“The world doesn’t just wait for people to make movies,” Wu said.

