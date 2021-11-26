Swedish drama show “Threesome” sold on Channel 4, RTL, Canal + – The Hollywood Reporter





Three of Europe’s TV powers – Channel 4 in the UK, RTL in Germany and Canal + in France – have gone to bed with the Swedes Trio. The networks have acquired the rights in their respective territories for the new Swedish drama series, which premiered on Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay earlier this year. Channel 4 landed the show for its streaming service All 4, RTL took over Trio for its RTL Passion channel in Germany and Canal + bought it for its main pay-TV channel. Produced by Swedish company Yellow Bird (The girl with the dragon tattoo), which is part of the production giant Banijay, Trio stars Matilda Källström and Simon Lööf as Siri and David, a young Swedish couple, together since high school, whose relationship is called into question after a chance meeting with the alluring French art student Camille (Blue is the warmest color‘s Alma Jodorowsky). The show was a critical success on Viaplay. Eccho Rights, which handles international sales for the series, said it is in negotiations with broadcasters and streaming services in Europe and Asia. “Trio is a series that goes straight to the heart. Its themes of insecurity, grief, lust and jealousy are truly universal and have made it extremely appealing to international buyers, ”said Lucy Roberts, Sales Director for Western Europe at Eccho Rights. Viaplay doubles its original series as it expands beyond the Nordic region. Some 60 Viaplay originals are slated for release in 2022. Earlier this month, parent company Nordic Entertainment Group signed a multi-year production and development agreement with MGM International Television Productions that will see the two companies develop and co-produce six original international English-language series for Viaplay, starting with the series western drama. Billy the kid, with British actor Tom Blyth (Blessing), and the apocalyptic thriller The last light with Matthew Fox (Lost). Already a major regional player in the Nordic territories, Viaplay launched a Polish version of its SVOD service this year and will deploy an American version of Viaplay at the end of 2021. Viaplay plans to deploy local versions of its service in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom . next year, followed by Germany, Australia and Canada in 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/sweden-show-threesome-drama-channel-4-rtl-canal-plus-1235053079/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos