Entertainment
Does Call My Agents Emmy win mean more Indian adaptations of foreign shows on Netflix?
Call My Agent, which was adapted as Call My Agent: Bollywood in India, won the award for best comedy at the 2021 International Emmys. Will this success force Netflix to adapt more international shows to audiences? Indian ? Read on.
The French show Call My Agent was adapted by Netflix India under the title Call My Agent: Bollywood.
Season 4 of Call My Agent won the award for Best Comedy at the recent 2021 International Emmy Awards in New York City. Her Indian rendition titled Call My Agent: Bollywood was released on Netflix earlier this month. Will the success of Call My Agent herald a new batch of international and foreign series aimed at Indian audiences? In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday.in, Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, shared her thoughts on this.
About Call My Agent: Bollywood Said Tanya: We review stories that are relevant to our Indian audience. In this sense, the world of Bollywood is the great beyond. Everyone wants to be the fly on the wall over there. We’ve seen reactions to shows like Masaba Masaba sort of entering this world or the fabulous life of Bollywood women taking you to the front and center of this world. So we thought that Call My Agent would be something exciting for our audience and it was well received.
Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, who adapted Call My Agent for India, added: We are delighted that Call My Agent S4 has won the International Emmy for Best Comedy Series. We had a lot of fun reinventing the series in an Indian context as Call My Agent: Bollywood. We look forward to our own seasons coming soon.
Shedding light on why foreign series adaptations are getting the green light, Tanya said: When we see titles like Squid Games or Money Heist, we realize language is no longer a barrier. So if our audience has matured to a level where they don’t need the Hindi language or a regional language to be the key driver of their experience, then maybe they could appreciate the original as it is. ‘It is. But there might be some exciting concepts that are unattainable and the key would be to adapt them to an Indian audience and showcase the emotions and philosophy of India so that it goes beyond the plot.
She also spoke about the worldwide success of the Korean show, Squid Game, and the adaptation of other shows for Indian audiences. Like in Squid Game, financial insecurity is such a unifier across the world that you don’t need to adapt it at all. But there could be a series where there is a plot, but the ability to take these characters and show them in an Indian setting only changes the way a series looks compared to the original. It is an active discussion that we have in the team that if we adapt something, we will put everything in place. We’re working on a few, Rana Naidu is one of them and it’s a very exciting cast with Rana and Venkatesh in it. So yeah, we’re looking forward to that, Tanya concludes.
