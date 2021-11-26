The Palais des Beaux-Arts highlights artists with a market, winter lights





PORT ANGELES – It’s a winter destination – well lit, safe, peaceful: that’s the message from the staff at Port Angeles Fine Arts Center. Inside is the Makers Market, “an alternative to frantic shopping,” said Executive Director Christine Loewe. Thirty-one artists from across the Northern Olympic Peninsula have set up displays of their work – ranging from hand-knitted hats to kitchen utensils to toys and games – in the centre’s Esther Webster Gallery, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd. in Port-Angeles. The third annual market has grown every year; “This is the largest group of artists to date,” said Sarah Jane, gallery and program director. The Makers Market, with handmade gifts priced at $ 10 to a few hundred dollars, opens today and runs through December 19. During this opening weekend, its hours are extended from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Saturday. Outside the gallery door, the courtyard of the fine arts center has heaters, hot drinks and seating for visitors, Loewe said. After that Saturday, Makers Market’s regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with a few extra hours in the evenings over the next few weeks. For updates, visit PAFAC.org or call 360-457-3532. At the same time, the 5-acre Webster’s Woods Park that surrounds the gallery shines with new outdoor art installations. Eleven pieces form a new loop of light sculptures, from “Tempest Tost” by Katherine Shaughnessy on the roof of the gallery to “Emergent Dreams” by Tracy Beals among the trees. These works are the Light Art Experience, illuminated from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. seven nights a week at Webster’s Woods. Discovering everything is free. The display remains on until January 9. This weekend is the start of Wintertide, the month of entertainment at the Center des Beaux-Arts. The Wintertide Festival of Lights is scheduled for December 10-11 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on both nights, with live music, a community lantern parade, art stations, food and drink vendors. and fire and light shows, Loewe said. One of the interactive elements of the festival: the Shadow Sail Theater. Artist Heather Dawn Sparks will give a performance involving an 8-foot-high light box – then visitors will be invited to enter this colorful space. Tickets for the Wintertide Festival are on sale at www.pafac.org/wintertidefestival.html, and customers are encouraged to purchase in advance. At the Fine Arts Center, Loewe, Jane and Community Outreach Coordinator Rachel Storck seek to both celebrate regional artists and provide people with a place to savor the winter season. “Lighted works of art really transform the night forest,” Jane said. She noted that this year’s contributing artists – Beals, Shaughnessy, Sarah Fetterman, Ross Brown, Dustin Fosnot, Nathan Shields, Loreen Matsushima, Ken Roepe and Michael Mills – have produced striking pieces to showcase the natural environment. Together they “shine the light of hope and inspiration,” she said, “on the darkest nights of the year”. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



