When Kareena Kapoor Thought Amitabh Bachchan Was Evil, She Changed Her Mind After Washing Her Feet | Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan once shared an anecdote from the set of Pukar (1983), in which he washed the feet of a crying Kareena Kapoor and tried to convince her that he was not mean. He wrote about this incident on his blog in 2013.
Young Kareena was very disturbed when she saw him beat up her father Randhir Kapoor while filming an action sequence, Amitabh wrote in her blog post. Kareena held Randhir firmly to protect him from Amitabh’s blows.
I was telling her (Kareena) about one of those times we were filming for Pukar in Goa and how she looked with her cute summer hat with little pink flowers on it, and how confused she had been when during a streak of ‘action I hit his father. She, in her innocence, had rushed to the outdoor set and clung to her father to protect him from this evil man who was beating him, he wrote.
Amitabh explained how Kareena seemed to have warmed up with him a bit after he washed her feet. In tears and very worried, she was relentless and very disturbed. She dirtied her pretty little feet in the sand and to calm her I asked for water and washed her little feet, to make her understand that this act was not for real but a staging. I think after washing the feet his opinion seemed to have changed about me. I wasn’t that bad after all! She still remembers that moment, he wrote. +
See also: Amitabh Bachchan reveals little girl in his arms is Kareena Kapoor, internet falls in love with throwback photo
In 2019, Amitabh shared a photo of Kareena crying on the Pukar sets and tending to her injured foot. Guess who…? This is Kareena Kapoor on the PUKAR film sets in Goa … had come with daddy Randhir … had a foot injury … and yours put on medicine and recorded it, did -he writes.
Amitabh and Kareena have since worked together in films such as Dev, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Satyagraha. She also made her big screen debut alongside her son, Abhishek Bachchan, in JP Duttas Refugee (2000).
