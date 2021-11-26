Jan 10 Entertainment News: 7 Big Bollywood News From Jan 10, 2021; Esha Deol Instagram Hacked, NSE Shares Bold Photos Of Top 7 Actress Big Bollywood News From January 10, 2021 Hritik Roshan Birthday





January 10 Bollywood News Securities Esha Deol’s Instagram account hacked, NSE shares steamy photos of Mouni Roy Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his birthday on Sunday Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the film with actress Deepika Padukone Bombay: Many different types of titles came out in Bollywood on Sunday. Every day something or the other is happening in the world of cinema, but some of them are so interesting that they are discussed on social media all day long. Today we are going to bring you some Bollywood news today. Take a look at 7 important, important and interesting news from Sunday January 10th. 1. Hrithik Roshan’s birthday:

Hrithik Roshan will be 47 on January 10. The actor has spent over 20 years in the film industry playing various roles in films. Hrithik Roshan is also known as the Greek god. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, this title is not accessible to anyone in India. not given Hrithik Roshan has also won several awards because of his appearance. Since the morning, messages on social networks have been pouring in to congratulate the actor. Divorced wife Sussanne Khan also wished Hrithik her birthday. 2. Film by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone:

Hrithik Roshan officially announced the movie with Deepika Padukone as a gift to fans on her birthday. The name of this film by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will be “Fighter”, which will be an action movie. This film is directed by Siddharth Anand, director of War film. 3. The National Stock Exchange shares glamorous photos of Mouni Roy:

The National Stock Exchange made a big mistake by sharing glamorous photos of actress Mouni Roy from the official account on Twitter. However, later these photos were deleted and everyone was apologized. The action taken by the NSE employee is fiercely trolled. Posts related to the economy, investment and market are often shared on the official Twitter account of the National Stock Exchange, although he shared photos of Mouni Roy on Sunday. He was later excused as a human error. 4. Sonu Sood helped the fan in Gabbar style:

Actor Sonu Sood this time helped a fan whose own name was also “Sonu”. Explaining his problem, the fan said during the Corona period studies were done online and he didn’t have a phone. For this reason, online courses do not take place. The actor responded and wrote: ‘Name Sonu … and no phone for the online classes? Very unfair brother. Will reach tomorrow. 5. Tiger Shroff shares the “Casanova” teaser:

Film actor Tiger Shroff posted the teaser for his upcoming single Casanova on social media. Tiger is seen there doing a sparkling dance. He also danced on it while singing this song. 6. Bigg Boss’s Jasmin Bhasin, fans demand Salman’s return: News has emerged from the Bigg Boss reality show that Jasmin Bhasin was kicked out of the house in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In the promo video, Salman Khan is seen getting emotional and wiping away tears. 7. Now Esha Deol’s Instagram account has been hacked: Actress News of the hack into the Instagram account of Hema Malini’s actress daughter Esha Deol came to light on Sunday when she alerted her followers not to pay attention to posts on her profile. Esha shared a screenshot on Twitter, stating that she received a “copyright infringement” message after which the security of her Instagram account was at risk due to the hack.

