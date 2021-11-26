Lara Dutta on the pay gap in Bollywood: I’m paid better than I was 10-15 years ago





The trailer for Hiccups and Hookups, which featured Lara dutta as single mother Vasu rediscovering life at 40 by indulging in sexual adventures, made fans sit back and take note. Recently, Miss Universe 2000 spoke to indianexpress.com and confessed that she has her own inhibitions about the character. However, once the actor had a heart-to-heart conversation with director Kunal Kohli, she was at ease.

What I’ve learned over the years from my job is to be clear about what I’m comfortable with, what works for me, and what doesn’t. I also know how ready I am to push the boundaries in order to embrace a new character or a new project. When I was approached for this show, I was really intrigued by the idea. It was a fantastic opportunity to have a 40 year old character playing the central character of such a great show created by Lionsgate. This is a single mother who rediscovers herself after the hiccups of her life. I had my broad apprehension of how his character was moving through the story. And I had an honest conversation with Kunal about it. I am grateful that he was so welcoming and entertained me. We both felt we could work around the issues I had before I got on board. Once I was confident that I had an equal say in where the character would go, I was into it. I think the confidence the creators had to make this project as much my project as theirs was just amazing, ”said Lara Dutta. The actor made her digital debut last year with Hundred, where she played a cop. Recently, her performance in Call My Agent has also been highly praised. When we asked her if the web space gave her the roles that Bollywood hadn’t offered in the past few years, Lara smiled to say, “Absolutely, I think this is the best time for me. . I’m having more fun and finally getting the kind of roles and projects I always wanted. I didn’t come into the industry to be the best star or get into the numbers game. I wanted to be actor, and now I can finally do it. Lara dutta more open to the pay gap in the industry. The actor said she has seen “fantastic changes” over the past two years, and now things have gotten much better for women. “I don’t just think of the actors, but there are a lot more female technicians, directors, producers and even screenwriters, all of whom have fought against disparity. And change is happening for those who have successfully created a demand for themselves. From my experience, I can say that I am paid more than I was 10 to 15 years ago. A photo from Hiccups and Hookups. (Photo: RP) While older heroes continue to romanticize young female stars in films, roles for women over 35 are still rare in Bollywood. Responding to the same, the Andaz actor said with a smirk, “The trend of older heroes paired with younger heroines still exists. Hopefully common sense will prevail soon. I think things are changing but slowly. Actresses in their thirties were seen as gharelu and not sexy, and I think that perception is also changing. The writing has improved and fabulous roles are now being written for women. also because a lot of women now write stories and so it’s more nuanced and layered. I’ve read some amazing content and hope we can rewrite the trend soon. Finally, since the show is all about dating apps and hookups, we asked Lara to share her take on new-age dating. “Well, I’m past the application stage so luckily I can’t say I missed anything. It never existed in our time. However, I don’t mind or have a problem because it’s a great way for people to connect. It allowed the younger ones to have choice and to expand their playing field. And not just the romance, they even met lifelong friends on these apps, who stuck around longer than any relationship. in love, ”said the actor-model. Hiccups and Hookups, also starring Prateik Babbar and Shinnova, airs on Lionsgate Play.

