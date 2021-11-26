The Sidharth Shuklas family to release late actor’s rap on his birthday

Popular and Bigg Boss 13 winning TV actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021. The actor’s sudden passing came as a major shock to his friends, family and entertainment fraternity. The actor was loved by all for his acting skills and enthusiasm for fitness. Now his family recently revealed that the actor also wanted to be a rapper and sang a rap. His family are planning to release it on the anniversary of Sidharth’s birth on December 12.

According to Hindustan Times reports, the late Sidharth Shukla recorded a rap earlier in the summer. The rap was only recorded on a trial basis, his family decided to release the song for their fans. The untitled rap music was donated by G Skillz, who composed many pieces in Punjabi. Moreover, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, a good friend of Sidharth, Shehbaaz Badesha, is said to have written the lyrics for the rap.

According to HT sources, “The number is optimistic, full of life. Everything revolves around Sidharth’s journey. Shehnaaz worked closely on the track and made sure it’s a perfect tribute. Further adding, “The song will be a solo, featuring the voice of Shukla. The clip will remain lyrical and not extravagant. “

He also did rap. Multi-talented Sidharth Shukla, he’s a guy#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/8qel9l5BTw – Cold coffee (@ ColdCoffee2710) November 26, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill also shared a musical tribute to Sidharth Shukla a few weeks ago. The actress met him in the Bigg Boss 13 house and they formed a great bond there. The duo were loved by all and had many fans. Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in the movie Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh.

