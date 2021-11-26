A fan of Sonu Soods offers him chulhe ki roti. The actors’ response is viral





Actor Sonu Soods’ response to a fan who gifted him chulhe ki roti thrilled his followers as his post went viral online almost instantly. In the comments section of one of Sonus’ Twitter posts, a social media user shared a photo of himself roasting on an earthen stove, and captioned it, Sirji, abhi garam chapatti, chulhe ki, aapke liye (Sir, just made a hot chapatti on an earthen stove for you). The 48-year-old actor noticed his fan post and instantly retweeted it. His response, in particular, is something that will surely melt your heart. Bhai, achaar aur dal bhi saath mein milegi (Will I also have pickle and dal)? It comes from the heart, Sonu! See their Twitter exchange here: ? https://t.co/r5YDa29CNz son sood (@SonuSood) November 24, 2021 Sonus’ tweet, needless to say, has gone viral on social media with over 19,000 likes and thousands of retweets. Aapko Salaam, one user said. Another comment reads, you are so sweet. See comments here: I love you, man Shashi Singh (@shashasing) November 24, 2021 …. pic.twitter.com/Ti0DvjSsiR Raj_Jangir_143 (@ PukhrajJangir8) 25 November 2021 Ye chalega in bade bhaiya ..? pic.twitter.com/Y9KN4OlNje Amit R. kansara (mit amitRk_9) November 24, 2021 Gajab bhai. Salam yaar aap ko.

Aur Sonu sir with great hai hi. Unka dil etna bada h ki answer kr thank bole … Mahan pad by ho kar bhi ghamand na ho to wo hai great legend @SonuSood, Sir ji apna Aashirwad dijiye sir ji. Review ki taiyari kar rha hu. kunal sharma (@ kunalsh90333858) November 24, 2021 Makka ki roti sarso ka sag sath me ek mattah ka drink welcome sir Saurabh Kumar (@ saurabh49351641) November 24, 2021 Sarson ka saag mil Jaye toh mauja hi mauja praaaa! Dayanand Kumar (@dayasaras) November 24, 2021 Sir ji lassi bhi denge daal roti k sath Mr bean (@ Mrbean0250) 25 November 2021 This particular fan of Sonu Sood had actually commented on one of the tweets posted by the actor in which he denied reports that he would be in Punjab for an event. I’m not attending any function in Punjab this month so don’t believe the fake news. I’m busy filming in Mumbai for the next few days. https://t.co/49XbcrbqeT son sood (@SonuSood) November 24, 2021 Sonu Sood was declared a “real hero” by India in 2020 after helping citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic. He organized buses for migrants after obtaining special permits from the respective state governments. In addition to sending migrants home, Sonu Sood also launched a food initiative and donated 1,500 PPE kits to doctors in Punjab. Over the past year, Sonu Sood has offered to help in various areas. He provided smartphones to children at a school in the remote village of Haryana for their online lessons. In September, he facilitated surgery for a brain tumor on a woman in Assam. Sonu Sood is the star of Jodhaa Akbar, Dabangg, Happy New Year, Kung Fu Yoga and Simmba movies. READ ALSO: Sonu Sood honored with life-size idol at pandal Durga Puja in Kolkata READ ALSO: Sonu Sood launches app to help migrants find employment opportunities

