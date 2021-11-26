Bigg Boss 15: off the show, Neha Bhasin thanks fans for their support, says it’s not the end ‘





Neha Bhasin, who was kicked from Bigg Boss 15 on the show’s Thursday episode, thanked her fans and said that the show’s end for her meant the start of another new journey. She said she will be filled with her music and the love of her fans. Neha Bhasin wrote Thursday night in a note shared on Instagram: This is not the end, rather the start of a new journey. A journey filled with music, strength and love. Thank you very much everybody. The #BiggBoss trip has been amazing. Continue to spread your love and support as you always have. #NehaBhasin. A preview of Neha Bhasin’s rating after being kicked out of Bigg Boss 15. Neha also shared a short video shortly after arriving at Bigg Boss. Bahut kuch bolna chahti hu, lekin mai bolti hu na hamesha mai prem ki pujaran hoon mujhe pyar chahiye. Wo pyar aaplogo ne mujhe is baar, beshumaar diya hai. Aur baar baar diya hai, and i love you guys. Aaram is getting so tension mat lo I’m fine (I mean a lot of things. There’s a line I repeat often – I’m a love worshiper and I need love. You gave me this love, and a lot of it over and over again. I love you guys. Please don’t take any tension about me I’m fine. Sleep well). She added, I have a lot to talk about, and we will talk a lot. But for now, let me let you know that I had a good trip and am happy to be back home. Thursday’s episode also saw wildcard entries on the show. Former Bigg Boss contestants from previous seasons – Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are now on the show. Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Neha Says To Spit A Little In Their Food As VIPs Give Her A Bad Rating Neha Bhasin entered the reality show earlier this month alongside her fellow competitor and Bigg Boss OTT actor Raqesh Bapat. Raqesh had to withdraw from the show due to health concerns. After experiencing ups and downs again inside the Bigg Boss house, Neha Bhasin was kicked from the show on Thursday along with two other contestants. Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali were also kicked out during Thursday’s episode.

