Bollywood actresses who love their bikes

Riding a bike in style isn’t just limited to male Bollywood actors. Our city B divas can kill anything from Royal Enfield to Hayabusa. Gul Panag – Royal Enfield Photo credit: www.instagram.com Gul Panag, every now and then, has proven to be the badass girl – whether offscreen or onscreen. Giving incredible performances in her films, Panag also has an interesting lifestyle that makes her unique. As a biker, she rode a bicycle on her wedding day during her motorcycle wedding where all baraatis came on Royal Enfield bikes. Gul Panag last cycled onscreen in the movie Turning 30, with co-star Purab Kohli as a passenger. Not only that, Gul is also part of various bicycle clubs and promotes safe riding. Katrina Kaif – Harley Davidson Photo credit: www.instagram.com Bollywood style icon, Katrina Kaif has always been talked about with her films, her own beauty brand and her relationships. This upscale diva has played a variety of characters in Bollywood movies, ranging from an innocent bubbly girl to a badass girl. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) gave Katrina a chance to join the bandwagon of our gorgeous biker girls. It took her a bit of practice, but she finally hit the right balance. Katrina rocked the tough biker look on the Royal Enfield Classic 500 in the movie, then said she wanted to buy a Harley Davidson for herself. Kareena Kapoor Khan – Hayabusa Photo credit: www.instagram.com Queen of Hearts Kareena wooed the entire nation with her flawless acting and gorgeous looks. But, when it comes to riding a bike, Bebo admitted that she was afraid to ride a bike. The Golmaal actress has cycled in a few Bollywood movies, including 3 Idiots and Golmaal. Kareena drove a Vespa in 3 Idiots wearing a bridal outfit with a helmet and still looking amazing. While in Golmaal, she drove a Hayabusa and looked like a badass biker. Anushka Sharma – Yamaha Photo credit: www.instagram.com The daring and beautiful actress has successfully cycled in two of her Bollywood films. The first time she showed her inner biker was during her Bollywood debut, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with SRK as a passenger. The next movie was Jab Tak Hai Jaan (still with SRK) where she rode a bike to a song and looked like a trained biker. Anushka is one of the few actresses to have her feet on the ground and share experiences from her college life where she tried her hand at cycling and took long drives with friends. Sonakshi Sinha Royal Enfield Thunderbird Photo credit: www.instagram.com Sonakshi Sinha first learned to ride a bike on the Son of Sardaar film sets. Not only did she learn to ride it, but rumor has it that she even performed her own stunts, including a stoppie. In early 2020, Sonakshi was spotted driving a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350XA through the streets of Bandra en route to the Kareena Kapoors chat show studio where she was scheduled to appear. 0 comments These amazing yet powerful Bollywood divas have no doubt proven that they carry their charm on every bike they ride. Which one did you prefer? For the latest automotive news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our Youtube channel.

