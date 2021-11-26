Entertainment
Grammys added nods for Swift and Kanye with category expansion – report
An expansion of Grammy nominations aimed at improving inclusion has benefited established artists such as Taylor Swift and Kanye West, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.
A decision to increase the Big Four categories of award ceremonies from eight to 10 nominees was made on Monday, a day before the nods were announced, and led to nominations for artists including ABBA and Lil Nas X, according to report. The new additions were revealed by comparing a first draft of the final list of nominations that circulated several days before the official announcement made Tuesday morning, of which the New York Times said it obtained a copy.
I applaud our board, for having the agility and foresight to endorse this expansion as a way to honor more music, more artists and more genres, Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. noted in a response posted online Thursday. And yes, they did it quickly and decisively, and they did it without knowing who the additional nominees would be.
This year’s nominees included the largest age group in Grammy history, from Tony Bennett, 95, to Olivia Rodrigo, 18, in an example of the academies’ attempt to praise the new stars as well as established talents.
The latest revelations could generate more backlash for the music industry’s biggest business group a year after it was fiercely criticized for snubbing The Weeknd in a process that raised suspicions about behind-the-scenes vote rigging.
Mason denied the Weeknd was banned from awards because he angered executives while negotiating a deal to appear at the Grammys at the Super Bowl halftime show.
The 64th Grammys are the first where the four main categories, such as Record of the Year and Song of the Year, each feature 10 nominees, up from eight in recent years.
Jazz-R & B composer Jon Batiste, best known as the conductor and musical director of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, won the most Grammy nominations of all acts this year, with 11. The Pianist and singer was awarded for album and record of the year. for his album We Are and his single Freedom, which will rival the releases of Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X.
According to the New York Times, the two entries added to the ballot for Album of the Year were Swifts Evermore and Wests Donda. They joined the albums of Bennett and Lady Gaga, Rodrigo, Bieber, Doja Cat, HER, Billie Eilish, Batiste and Lil Nas X.
With the expansion of the Record of the Year category, Lil Nas Xs Montero (Call Me by Your Name) and ABBA I Still Have Faith in You were added, the New York Times reported.
Mason said in an interview with the LA Times that over 21,000 recordings had been submitted for groups’ review, or roughly 11,000 voting members, and that we wanted to provide the opportunity for as many artists as possible to be represented.
He added that this year’s nominations have started to prove our hypothesis that the academy long known as a bastion of old white values is successfully expanding and diversifying its membership.
The Recording Academy says this year’s candidates are the first in decades not to be shaped by secret committees of unidentified insiders who have historically overseen and sometimes altered voters’ choices in the first round. Following criticism of the group, he announced in April that he had scrapped its so-called nomination review boards and pledged to hold a candid vote in the future.
The annual ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 31 in downtown Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center).
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2021-11-25/grammys-expanded-awards-to-promote-new-talent-led-to-nominations-for-taylor-swift-kanye-west-report
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]