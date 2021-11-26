Tree Festival at Schoolcraft Hospital | News, Sports, Jobs





MANISTIQUE – Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (SMH) invites the public to participate in the Festival of Trees. This year, people can choose to enjoy the festival from the comfort of their own home or book an after-hours tour to see trees, wreaths and packages in person. The festival officially started on November 22 and will run until Sunday December 5. The Festival of Trees is a holiday-themed event with proceeds from raffle ticket sales and an online auction going to Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital’s new Aquatic Rehabilitation and Therapy Center. Donations for the building expansion project help provide quality health care and specialized services close to home to rural residents. The focal point of the event is the display and raffle of spectacular Christmas trees, wreaths, gift cards, getaways, merchandise and more donated by businesses and community groups. Donations from across the Upper Peninsula will be featured in this year’s festival. The winners of the auction will be announced and the draw will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 5. The draws will be streamed live on the Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital Facebook page. The health and safety of community members remains the hospital’s top priority. Due to COVID-19, the hospital will allow small groups of 20 people to enter the atrium at a time. Individuals must make an appointment for an online visit. This year the festival will feature live events, online entertainment, and an interactive website to see all the trees, wreaths and prizes from the house. www.scmh.org/community/festival-of-trees A total of 68 items are listed in the raffle, including trees, wreaths and prize packs. Raffle tickets must be purchased at one of the ticket sales outlets in Escanaba, Garden, Manistique, Gulliver or Naubinway. All raffle tickets can be safely deposited at the main hospital entrance in the marked receptacle or at the retailers of the store where the tickets were purchased. Raffle tickets cannot be purchased online. All raffle tickets have a space to label the prize number of the item that ticket holders want to win. Trees Festival volunteers will place tickets in the appropriate prize boxes daily. There is an online auction with 18 prizes including trees, getaway packages, gift cards and more. Auctions can be placed online until December 5 at 2 p.m. To view the auction, visit www.scmh.org/auction. Anyone in the Upper Peninsula can participate in this event. Dates available for atrium tours: – Friday November 26, 6-8 p.m. – Saturday November 27, 6-8 p.m. – Monday November 29, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Tuesday November 30, 6-9 p.m. – Friday December 3, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Saturday December 4, 12 pm-9pm – Sunday December 5, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The latest news of the day and more in your inbox

