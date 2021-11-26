Fan cooks Indian bread on earthen stove for Sonu Sood, actor’s warm response wins Twitter





Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is well known for his caring personality and generous nature. The actor was applauded as the “real hero” during India’s war on Covid-19 as he mobilized to help those in need while states were on lockdown. On Friday, Sood won everyone over again for his sweet response to a fan who offered the actor bread baked on an earthenware pan on the microblogging platform. A fan shared a photo of the bread baking on an earthen stove in response to the actor’s tweet where he had quashed rumors he attended an event in Punjab. “I’m not attending any function in Punjab this month so don’t believe the fake news. I’m busy filming in Mumbai for the next few days,” the actor wrote in clarification, to which a fan responded with a photo of “chulhe ki roti”.

The fan, who goes by the name @kaithal, instantly caught Sood’s attention. Humiliated by the sweet offering, the actor responded by asking if he could also get daal and pickles to accompany Indian bread. Sood’s response became a major hit with Twitterati who jumped for joy as they praised the actor for his humility. The tweet quickly gained over 19,000 likes with many people sharing photos of Indian specialties for the actor. Some people even asked the actor to come to their state so that they could feed Sood famous varieties of foods from their area. @SonuSood Sir, Nimboo Mirch ka fresh achar apke liye.Pls send address, will send to you, also with lots https://t.co/Ikpt8SDnTs – Ataullah Khan (@ Ataulla27995440) 1637808542000 @SonuSood ….. https://t.co/4VMdz78VgJ – Uh. Nishant Nishu (itsnishantnishu) 1637776766000 @SonuSood …. https://t.co/Ti0DvjSsiR – Raj_Jangir_143 (@ PukhrajJangir8) 1637823038000 @SonuSood Makke do roti or sarso da saag milega bhai – vinay singh chauhan (@ vinaysi64598855) 1637769968000 The actor recently made headlines for helping famous South Indian dance choreographer Shiva Shankar, who is battling Covid-19 and is in critical condition. Well-known publicists from the Tamil and Telugu film industries tweeted about the state of the dance choreographer. As soon as Sood found out about Shankar’s condition, he responded by saying, “I am already in contact with the family. I will do my best to save his life.” I am already in contact with the family, I will do my best to save his life https://t.co/ZRdx7roPOl – sony sood (@SonuSood) 1637814142000

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/sonu-soods-fan-cooks-roti-on-an-earthen-stove-for-him-actors-warm-reply-wins-twitter/articleshow/87930955.cms

