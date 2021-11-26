Entertainment
a waiting time | Lifestyle and entertainment
Advent.
A waiting time.
Like Mary, awaiting the birth of her child, we are waiting for Christmas.
You can’t rush pregnancy. Who wants a premature birth?
Puffy, sticky reindeer and snowmen litter the lawns of the city. The hyper-happy seasonal music gets consumers to spend. The illuminated Christmas trees in the windows of the houses signal the impatience of the festivities.
How about we sit by the fireside writing Christmas cards by hand? Send each person a few thoughtful lines. Every year I decide to do it, but.
How about consciously buying gifts at downtown stores and holiday craft shows? Instead of clicking, click, click. I, too, am guilty of this.
What if we meditate on things that take time? Things like:
- make wine
- to grow a plant from seeds
- driving in california
- hike to a summit
- training for a race
- losing weight
- sew curtains
- cure disease
- recover from addiction
- make a difficult decision
- endure a difficult situation
- moby dick reading
- leavened bread dough
- drying sheets outside
- heal memories
- reconcile a relationship
- write a letter
- learn to play the piano
- Make a dream come true
- repair a fault
- forgive a betrayal
These are the things you cannot squeeze.
These days, the words that keep coming back to me keep coming to my mind.
As in the book of Exodus, when Moses asked what the name of God was, the answer came: I am.
Later in the book of John, when the soldiers were looking for Jesus, Jesus answered, I am.
And so I wonder if staying in the present moment rather than rushing towards a future event brings us much closer to the divine presence.
Of course, the birth of Christ embodies the presence of God in the world, the will of God to be with us, to dwell among us.
Advent, the four weeks before Christmas, represents the time that we are waiting for, like pregnancy, the birth of the baby. In the meantime, we are getting ready. In the meantime, we are doing things.
If we have the means and the room, we move a cradle, dresser and changing table in the nursery. We get diapers, pajamas and we get blankets for the baby.
Of course, waiting is a symbol of hope. After all, this kid is supposed to save the world.
What are you waiting for?
I’m waiting for this whole pandemic thing and the politics around it to go away.
I’m waiting for people to realize that we all have our different lenses through which we see the world around us, and that’s OK.
I am waiting for all of us to learn that we cannot love our neighbors well until we love and accept each other.
Ha! On a personal level, I am waiting to retire. Count the days. The hours, damn it.
In the meantime, there are things to do right now. Loyalty, if you will, until today.
I look forward. Yes, we can and we must.
As we await redemption, whatever that means to each of us, may each heart prepare the play.
Sources
2/ https://www.dnronline.com/lifestyle_and_entertainment/a-time-to-wait/article_f6b146f2-9f4d-5d56-90e8-c4ecbe6fdc3a.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]