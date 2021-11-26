a waiting time | Lifestyle and entertainment

Advent.

A waiting time.

Like Mary, awaiting the birth of her child, we are waiting for Christmas.

You can’t rush pregnancy. Who wants a premature birth?

Puffy, sticky reindeer and snowmen litter the lawns of the city. The hyper-happy seasonal music gets consumers to spend. The illuminated Christmas trees in the windows of the houses signal the impatience of the festivities.

How about we sit by the fireside writing Christmas cards by hand? Send each person a few thoughtful lines. Every year I decide to do it, but.

How about consciously buying gifts at downtown stores and holiday craft shows? Instead of clicking, click, click. I, too, am guilty of this.

What if we meditate on things that take time? Things like:

make wine

to grow a plant from seeds

driving in california

hike to a summit

training for a race

losing weight

sew curtains

cure disease

recover from addiction

make a difficult decision

endure a difficult situation

moby dick reading

leavened bread dough

drying sheets outside

heal memories

reconcile a relationship

write a letter

learn to play the piano

Make a dream come true

repair a fault

forgive a betrayal

These are the things you cannot squeeze.

These days, the words that keep coming back to me keep coming to my mind.

As in the book of Exodus, when Moses asked what the name of God was, the answer came: I am.

Later in the book of John, when the soldiers were looking for Jesus, Jesus answered, I am.

And so I wonder if staying in the present moment rather than rushing towards a future event brings us much closer to the divine presence.

Of course, the birth of Christ embodies the presence of God in the world, the will of God to be with us, to dwell among us.

Advent, the four weeks before Christmas, represents the time that we are waiting for, like pregnancy, the birth of the baby. In the meantime, we are getting ready. In the meantime, we are doing things.

If we have the means and the room, we move a cradle, dresser and changing table in the nursery. We get diapers, pajamas and we get blankets for the baby.

Of course, waiting is a symbol of hope. After all, this kid is supposed to save the world.

What are you waiting for?

I’m waiting for this whole pandemic thing and the politics around it to go away.

I’m waiting for people to realize that we all have our different lenses through which we see the world around us, and that’s OK.

I am waiting for all of us to learn that we cannot love our neighbors well until we love and accept each other.

Ha! On a personal level, I am waiting to retire. Count the days. The hours, damn it.

In the meantime, there are things to do right now. Loyalty, if you will, until today.

I look forward. Yes, we can and we must.

As we await redemption, whatever that means to each of us, may each heart prepare the play.