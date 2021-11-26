Brandon Kyle Goodman, a loudmouthed non-binary voice





Name: Brandon Kyle Goodman Age: 34 Hometown: New York City Now lives: In a one bedroom apartment in Hollywood with her husband, Matthew Raymond-Goodman, and their dog, Korey. Claim to fame: Mr. Goodman is an actor and writer best known for Big Mouth, an adult animated sitcom on Netflix about tweens who survive puberty. He is the voice of Walter, a bisexual lovebug. Mr. Goodman is also a black and queer activist who hosts a weekly podcast, Black Fox, which features conversations on various black voices. Being a non-binary black homosexual in Hollywood is an uphill battle, he said. As a storyteller, I too want the chance to play with all the colors in humanity’s pencil box instead of being sidelined like a trope.

Big cut: After graduating from New York University’s Tisch School of Arts in 2009, Mr. Goodman began writing a pilot about three love-seeking gay friends in New York City called Sweet Boys, filled with poignant observations on modern romance from his own journey. .

His agent submitted him to Big Mouth. They loved it and thought it fit their world, he said. I remember one of the show’s creators, Jennifer Flackett, saying that my pilot’s characters reminded them of the Big Mouth kids as adults. Latest project: Mr. Goodman just finished playing Walter again, this time in Human Resources, a Big Mouth spin-off set in a workplace. His co-stars include Randall Park, Keke Palmer and Aidy Bryant. It’s a dream to be a part of the Big Mouth universe as a writer and then to be trusted to join his legendary list of comedic icons as a voice on the show is nothing less. that an honor, he said. I still pinch myself.

Next thing: Mr. Goodman is working on his first book, a collection of essays on black queerness to be published next fall by Legacy Lit Books, a division of Hachette Books focused on BIPOC authors. My hope is that, if you’re white, cis, and het, you’ll have a really straightforward look at what it’s like to be black and queer, he said. And if you’re black and queer, or if you live in intersections, you’ll have language that articulates your experience because that’s what I missed growing up, language that articulates my experience.

On-line : Every week Mr. Goodman goes live on Instagram to answer questions about queer sex. I know on the outside it might sound scorching, but to me, her activism because sexual positivity and talking about the shame that is around sex is super important, and I wanted to create a safe space. to do it, he said.

