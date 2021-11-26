How soccer with Bollywood friends and chatting with MS Dhoni helped Shreyas Iyer get through a sticky phase

It’s unfortunate when you lose your place on the team because of an injury. It’s a shame when you are stripped of your captain’s post because of the same injury. But it’s a mark of greatness if you overcome it all and climb greater peaks.

That’s exactly what Indian hitter Shreyas Iyer did when he became the country’s 16th to score a hundred on his test debut, eight months after being sidelined with an injury to the shoulder.

The 26-year-old must have hated life when he had to watch the then-ongoing English series, the first half of the IPL and the Sri Lanka series in July, all on television. Additionally, Rishabh Pant was named the new Delhi Capitals (DC) captain and it was clear he would continue to lead the team even after Shreyas returned.

Behind the scenes, however, he took to the tough jobs of NCA Bangalore to rebuild his body. But it was football that helped him regain full physical shape and allowed him to jump into the IPL resumption on September 19. Right before starting the preparations with DC, Shreyas played a few soccer games with his Bollywood friends in Mumbai and they also had MS Dhoni participate in a few of those games.

When asked if playing football got him out of the misadventures of the past and start from scratch, Shreyas revealed he was part of the All-Stars football squad to improve his stamina and be in an environment competitive.

It didn’t completely disconnect me because my focus was more on cricket than football. But I really like going there and trying different sports, be it table tennis or badminton, but football is something that I have been playing since my school years. And when I went to play with my Bollywood friends there, they were very competitive and they were friendly at the same time.

So it was a good mix, and I also wanted to get into that competition area and make sure my fitness level was pretty much intact. Because you keep running for 90 minutes and your endurance builds up throughout the game, Shreyas said in response to a Sportskeeda query at the press conference after Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand.

He added that chatting with Mr. S. Dhoni calmed his nerves.

And also Mahi bhai was there and we talked a bit about the IPL at the time, never discussed winning the IPL (laughs). You know he’s really calm and composed, every time you chat he has so much experience in IPL and different forms of play, so it’s always fun to chat with him, the boy mentioned. Mumbai.

Shreyas scored the best goal for India in the opening innings, amassing 105 balls on 171 balls with 13 fours and two sixes to start. Ajinkya Rahanes’ boys reached 345 before Kiwi openers Tom Latham (50 * of 165) and Will Young (75 * of 180) finished day two with an unbroken open position of 129.

