With 150cr per film, who is the highest paid actor in India?





Bombay: Rebel Tollywood star Prabhas, who is one of India’s most popular actors, is currently at the peak of his career. During his 15 year career, the actor has managed to win millions of hearts around the world with his roles in various films like Darling, Billa and Mr Perfect which have given his romantic angle. Prabhas’ golden ticket to fame came after the smash hit of the SS Rajamoulis Baahubali series. His fame skyrocketed when the Baahubali series became a blockbuster hit. He followed with Saaho, directed by Sujeeth. Although Saaho did not perform as expected, Prabhas strengthened himself by signing several big budget films. (Image source: Instagram) Some of his big interesting upcoming projects are – Adipurush, Project K and Spirit which are in different stages of production. Remuneration of Prabhas for Spirit If the last vine is to be believed, Prabhas invoiced Rs 100 crores in remuneration for all the projects he signed on. But for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, he reportedly quoted Rs 150 crore, and the makers agreed to pay the amount Prabhas cited. Highest Paid Actor in India A report from Bollywood Hungama states that Prabhas allegedly charged Rs 150 crore for the spirit of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. And it is said that Prabhas also gets Rs 150 crore for Adipurush. With that, Shah Rukh Khan left behind Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan who were at the top of the list. He is now the third actor after Salman and Akshay to have charged Rs 100 crore and more for a film. Akshay is said to have started charging Bell Bottom 100 crore rupees. On the other hand, Salman Khan reported charging Rs 100 crore more for Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Earlier it was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan charges a whopping Rs 100 crore for the highly anticipated next Pathan movie.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/with-150cr-per-film-prabhas-is-the-highest-paid-actor-in-india-2231120/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

