Paul G. Landis, 83 years old | Daily Inter Lac

Paul Gotwals Landis, 83, was born in August 1938 to Wilmer Meyers Landis and Lorraine Schueck Gotwals in Elroy, Pennsylvania. He died Sunday August 29, 2021 at Logan Health in Kalispell.

His early years of study were in Pennsylvania for the first eight years, after which the family moved to Virginia. He completed the remainder of his initial studies at Eastern Mennonite High School and Eastern Mennonite College, where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Education. There, he met Suzanne Schlosser Christophel and they married in June 1960. From this union were born four children, Gretchen, Heidi, Krista and Philip. Paul, Suzanne and their family lived and worked at Sandy Lake in northern Alberta for six years with Mennonite Missions in a volunteer service unit where he taught, was a radio operator for the unit’s minimal air traffic and contact with other units in northern Alberta; and worked as a maintenance worker for school and mission buildings.

After this period, they moved to Edmonton, Alberta, where he obtained a master’s degree in English education. During this time he was brought in to see his talents for ministry, so their next move was to Harrisonburg, Virginia so he could attend Eastern Mennonite Seminary and complete his master’s degree in divinity. He accepted the position of associate pastor at Pleasant View Mennonite Church near Goshen, Indiana, where their son, Philip, was born. Their next call was to West Zion Mennonite Church near Carstairs, Alta., Where they lived and worked for five years. The next move was to Calgary, Alberta to teach again. When that job ended he was a manager in Demarais, Alta. For a year, but the 10 hour round trip from Calgary got too heavy, especially during the winter months. He was a great provider for his family, when he had no job at all it didn’t take him long to find another job. Some of those years were spent working on a pig and chicken farm near Carstairs. He later worked with and pastored a group of Laotian believers in Calgary and their hearts became intertwined as he officiated at their weddings, baptisms, funerals and participated in their wonderful potlucks.

He and Suzanne divorced in 1995, and in the meantime he has memorized the whole of Mark’s gospel so that I will remain in a positive position in the midst of this turmoil and turmoil. In December 1997 he married Edie Kauffman of Kalispell and they took up residence on the farm where he worked. He continued to work on the farm and with his Laotian friends and their community in Calgary on weekends. When he retired from farming work, he and Edie moved to Montana where they became active again in the Mountain View Mennonite Church near Creston. He attended until his death, taking part in worship, teaching Sunday school and filling the pulpit when the minister was due to leave.

Paul liked to study various subjects, but especially the Bible. He was a very competent teacher and his illustrations in all the lectures he gave helped to better understand those who listened to him. He corrected prisoners ‘Bible study lessons for Gospel Echoes prison ministries and always reached out to others wherever he went to convey Jesus’ love and kindness to them, urging them to accept Jesus as their Savior in order to to have a place with God when the time comes to leave this life. He had quite original taste combinations when it came to food and liked to have tastes sweet and savory together. It raised some pretty funny eyebrows during meals with his family, but they learned that he ate for a living, not the other way around. (in quotes) His love of chess and Scrabble made him a formidable player in either, so if anyone beat him it was a feat for them.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, Wilmer and Lorraine Landis, his daughter, Gretchen and a grandson, Nicholas Morgan.

He is survived by his wife, Edie Kauffman-Landis, of Kalispell; daughters, Heidi Christophel of Red Deer, Alberta, and Krista McGinn of Kitchener, Ontario, and her son, Philip of Calgary; brothers, Earl and wife Annie of Akron, Pa., and James and wife Doris of Waynesboro, Georgia; sisters, Darlene and Charles Saunders of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Sara Ann and Robert Kane of Stark City, Missouri, and Christine and Marlin Burkholder of Linville, Virginia. Her surviving grandchildren are Tatyana Morgan, Jessica Guenter, Rebecca McGinn, Gordon McGinn and Cranmer McGinn.

The Johnson-Gloschat Mortuary takes care of the family.

The cremation has taken place and Paul’s ashes will be scattered later by family.

Memories can be made to the Tangent, Oregon-based Gospel Echoes Correctional Department / gospelechoes.com for which they corrected prisoners’ Bible study lessons for many years.