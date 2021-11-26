Veteran Bollywood actors paid tribute to the dead, from Amitabh to Rohit and Akshay

Bombay | Bombay 11/26 Bollywood attack: Bollywod cast paid tribute on Friday to all those who lost their lives in the 11/26 terrorist attacks in Mumbai today. On this occasion, Bollywood megastars including actor Akshay Kumar, director Rohit Shetty and actress Sara Khan also gave courage to the police officers who sacrificed the dead. Other Bollywood celebrities also mourned the blatant attack and delivered a message of unity. These celebrities took to social media to remember and mourn the martyrs of the attacks and the civilians who lost their lives.

Article written by Amitabh Bachchan

Bombay 11/26 Bollywood attack: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in an article for the Indian Express newspaper, said that every year when he remembers this day he learns that the power to survive is linked to the power of humanity. It is linked to our collective commitment that we will not let terrorists define what we will become.

Akshay said terrible

Bombay 11/26 Bollywood attack: Akshay Kumar called the terrorist attacks in Mumbai “horrific” and thanked everyone involved in the security of the country and its people. He tweeted that it had been 13 years since the horrific terrorist attack in Mumbai. In memory of all those who lost their lives and their loved ones. My sincere tribute to all the brave men who sacrificed their lives to protect our city.

Tribute to the spirit of the Mumbai police

Bombay 11/26 Bollywood attack: Shetty, who has made several films about police officers, praised the spirit of the Mumbai Police and their staff through an Instagram post. He said that the Mumbai Police, we will always cherish your steadfast spirit in our hearts. His sacrifice will always be remembered.

Sara Ali Khan posted a photo to her Instagram Stories of the Taj Mahal Hotel, one of the locations targeted by terrorists during the 11/26 terrorist attacks.

He wrote that the martyrs will be remembered.

