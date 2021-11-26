Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter feels spiritual and shares what it was like growing up in church

Actor Billy Porter considers himself “spiritual” after becoming unsure of his belief in God after his church education. The 52-year-old actor told the ‘Table Manners’ podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, “I don’t know. I don’t know. It hurts my mom’s feelings. I know it hurts her. It hurts her so much. heartache. And I don’t know. I don’t know, “reports femalefirst.co.uk.Actor Dwayne Johnson expresses his interest in the upcoming James Bond.

"I believe in something in something, I believe in a higher power. I don't know if it's just out of habit. Because I don't know anything else. "And I'm afraid I won't believe in something. Because, as my grandmother used to say, a If you don't believe in something, you will fall in love with anything. You have to believe in something, or you will fall in love with anything, "he added.

Porter has called himself and his marriage five years ago to eyewear entrepreneur Adam Smith “spiritual” instead of religious. He explained, “It was a legal ceremony. Yes. But it was not religious. It was spiritual. Yeah, you know, I’m spiritual. I really believe in the spirit, I believe in a higher calling, a higher level of consciousness. You know, I believe that, you know, God is the word we know best.

“I believe that the energy is in all of us. Personally, how we access it, how we share it, is our life’s work. You know, it’s my life’s work, that’s how I share this energy. You know I’m trying to be the change I want to see. The “Cinderella” star said the church was “what I grew up on”. He added, “You know, then going out to church, being young, when that was going on.” And then, you know, I mean, I can talk about it because I talk about it in my book, but I was assaulted by my stepdad.

Porter also acknowledged that much of what he is comes from “these teachings,” but expressed distaste for the hypocrisy after experiencing the negative aspects of it. He said, “The human being that I am is because of these teachings. Many of these teachings. My problem is that a lot of these people don’t live by these teachings. So many of these people don’t practice what they preach. I stand at the intersection of accountability for this community. Your language is murderous, you are killing people.

“I also have a Bible. I know what he’s saying. And you don’t practice what this book says. And someone has to call you for that. All of you evangelicals who stand behind this Bible and act like (President Donald) Trump is the savior, get the hell out of it. Someone has to say it.

