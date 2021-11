DreamWorks and E! Entertainment foray into India

NBCUniversal announced the India launch of DreamWorks and an E! Entertainment branding zone, bringing IP addresses like Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Trolls to Jio subscribers



NBCUniversal International Networks and Direct-to-Consumer announced the launch of DreamWorks and an E! Entertainment brand area for Jio subscribers in India. Read also | Get First Day First Show, our weekly cinema newsletter, delivered to your inbox. You can register for free here Starting November 25, subscribers will be able to enjoy a selection of overseas territory premieres and an extensive catalog of exciting programming from DreamWorks and E !, as well as a host of on-demand content on Universal +. Dedicated to kids and family entertainment, DreamWorks brings its well-known and beloved characters from theatrical titles to the small screen to star in their own original Emmy-winning TV series. The offering will include iconic DreamWorks franchises: Trolls: the rhythm continues!, Hail to King Julian, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Dragons: Race to the Edge, Dawn of the Croods, Spirit Riding Free and Legendary Defender of Voltron. Meanwhile, E! will bring its roster of high energy and ambitious pop culture programming to JioTV and on JioTV + for JioFiber subscribers. Read also | KUWTK: The Final Curtain: the five best katch ups keeping up with the Kardashians will come to screens across India in addition to major programs Dating No filter, Very Cavallari, Flip it like Disick, sloppy and E! True Hollywood Story. E! will keep fans connected to their favorite stars with E! s Live from the Red Carpet coverage of flagship events such as the Grammy Awards and Academy Awards. In addition, viewers will have access to Daily pop, the daytime series that covers entertainment’s biggest stories and features discussions of the latest pop culture buzz. In addition, the launch will also see the arrival of Over-served with Lisa Vanderpump and Celebrity game face, moderated by Kevin Hart. We are excited to expand our presence in India with DreamWorks and E! on JioTV +, Christine Fellowes (Managing Director, NBCUniversal International Networks & DTC, Asia Pacific) said in a company statement. It’s exciting to launch these popular brands into the territory and we look forward to bringing on-demand content to Jio and JioFiber subscribers. , conveniently packaged under Universal +.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/nbc-universal-jio-bring-e-entertainment-dreamworks-to-india/article37697704.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos