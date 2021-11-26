You’ll never guess which Bollywood celebrities have affordable cars





The Bollywood fraternity is known for its glitz and glamor, driving in the most luxurious cars you would ever imagine. While it is true that they love to flaunt their Mercs, BMW and Audis fantasies, some Bollywood celebrities prefer to drive the most basic cars of all. As strange as it may sound, some stars don’t mind driving in economy cars, so much so that the rides they own can surprise you a lot. Check out this list of 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Make A Fortune But Still Choose To Drive Simple Cars. Read on to find out what cars they use and see if they’re cheaper than yours. Malaika Arora – Toyota Innova Crysta Photo credit: www.instagram.com Photo credit: www.instagram.com Malaika Arora has a petrol-automatic variant of the Toyota Innova Crysta. The car is a minivan with ample legroom and is very popular in the Indian market. Malaika’s white Innova Crysta comes with a 2,694cc, 148hp engine at 3,400rpm max. power and 360 Nm at a maximum torque of 1400-2600 rpm. Priced at ₹ 16 lakh and above, it is also available in a diesel variant. Anushka Sharma – Toyota Fortuner Photo credit: www.instagram.com Photo credit: www.instagram.com The Toyota Fortuner is one of the cheapest cars owned by Anushka Sharma. The Sui Dhaaga The actress has been spotted several times driving her 7-seater SUV in Mumbai. The car’s diesel engine runs at 2755 cc while the gasoline engine offers 2694 cc. He has a max. Fuel capacity of 80 liters and is rated at 30-40 lakhs. The city mileage of the car goes up to 10.52 kmpl, making it a smart choice for frequent drivers. John Abraham – Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Photo credit: www.instagram.com Photo credit: www.instagram.com Most of us are familiar with John Abraham’s amazing collection of cars. Being a full engine, the hunk has filled his garage with high end vehicles. But did you know he also has a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy? The actor owns a classic white Gypsy which is valued at around 6.50 lakh. Widely used by the armed forces, the light car has a mileage of 11.96 kmpl and can be driven with a manual transmission. Although the car is currently out of production, the misfortune The actor continues to display the 8-seater vehicle. Akshay Kumar – Jeep Compass Photo credit: www.instagram.com Photo credit: www.instagram.com Akshay Kumar, aka our very own Khiladi Bhaiyya, is one of the many Bollywood stars who own a Jeep Compass. Considered an affordable option, the Jeep Compass is the best-selling car for the American SUV company. It is built with a 7-speed DDCT transmission and is available in 5 different variations. The sleek SUV is offered in a price range starting at 17.19 lakh. Amitabh Bachchan – Tata Nano Photo credit: www.instagram.com Photo credit: www.instagram.com The Tata Nano was launched in 2008 and quickly became the first choice of commoners for being economical and fuel efficient. Even Bollywood Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, is a big fan of this car. The pocket round is worth ₹ 2-4 lakh and is equipped with a 624cc engine. Can you imagine the legend himself driving a modest car like Nano? We can’t either! 0 comments If you were a celebrity, what car would you buy? Tell us in the comments section. For the latest automotive news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our Youtube channel.

