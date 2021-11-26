Entertainment
Line of Duty actor Tommy Jessop with Down syndrome supports Bill to help others
Jessop made his television debut in Holby City and became the first actor with Down’s syndrome to play a leading role in a prime-time television series when he was featured in BAFTA-nominated Coming Down The Mountain, alongside Nicholas Hoult.
He has also appeared in Casualty and Doctors, landed roles in critically acclaimed shorts and is the first professional actor with Down’s syndrome to play Hamlet, in a performance Sir Mark Rylance called “phenomenal.”
Tommy’s acting career has been supported by his parents Jane and Edmund and his brother William, a documentary filmmaker who once said, “Tommy can’t really tie his own shoelaces, but he can get on stage and you can. heartbreaking. “
Line Of Duty marked the return of the character of Terry Boyle, a man with Down’s Syndrome who is ruthlessly exploited by an organized criminal group. But it’s the actor playing Boyle that gets everyone talking, with Twitter users praising Tommy Jessop’s performance (pictured)
Jane, a former marketing manager, found out their youngest son had Down syndrome on the day he was born.
“My first reaction when I found out Tommy had Down syndrome, which was the very first day, was’ why did God send him to us? Jane recalls in William’s 2013 short film about her brother, Tommy’s Story.
“But I was also very worried about his older brother, that it would affect his life. I always thought that people would look at me differently too. But of course, none of those things turned out to be true.
William, who has made two films about his brother and produced the sperm donation documentary 25 Siblings And Me, explained how they were growing “like any other brother”.
Tommy first appeared on screens as a supporting character in an episode of Holby City in 2007
In 2012, the Blue Apple Theater production Hamlet toured 12 theaters and captured the attention of celebrities. Sir Mark Rylance called Tommy’s “to be” speech “phenomenal”. Pictured is Tommy second from right with the cast including then-girlfriend Katy
“We played football together, or on the climbing frame, or cricket,” he recalled in an interview in 2014.
“I know my mom was worried at first about how having someone like Tommy for a brother would affect me, but in fact, I don’t remember it ever being a problem.
“I now realize that Tommy is an incredibly strong bonding force in our family. We are always very close and I love spending time at home.
Tommy’s flair for acting was evident from an early age.
“Tommy wanted to play since he was little,” Jane told The Daily Express.
Tommy’s big breakup came in 2007 when he was cast for the BBC1 television adaptation of Coming Down The Mountain, a radio play by Mark Haddon that focuses on the relationship between a boy with Down’s syndrome and his full-blooded brother. resentment. In the photo, Tommy with the cast
The feature film, starring Skins and X-Men star Hoult as Tommy’s brother, was nominated for a BAFTA and an Emmy Award. In the photo, Jessop and Hoult in the film
“He loved making people smile and laughed a lot himself. His junior school did wonderful plays and Tommy always had a role. Then, as a young teenager, he participated in a mixed-capacity theater group. ‘
Once he left the youth theater, Jane, who is president of her local branch of the learning disabilities charity Mencap, discovered that there was nothing suitable for her son. locally and decided to start his own theater company in 2005.
Blue Apple Theater, based in Winchester, Hampshire, features adults in their 20s and 30s with learning disabilities in live performances, giving them acting opportunities they wouldn’t have elsewhere.
Tommy's big breakup came in 2007 when he was cast for the BBC1 television adaptation of Coming Down The Mountain, a radio play by Mark Haddon that focuses on the relationship between a boy with Down's syndrome and his full-blooded brother.
Tommy Jessop with his brother, documentary filmmaker William Jessop at the International Emmy Awards in November 2015
The feature film, starring Skins and X-Men star Hoult as Tommy’s brother, was nominated for a BAFTA and an Emmy Award.
“Tommy took me to the Baftas,” Jane said. “Seeing Tommy relaxed, smiling and professional on the red carpet in front of the flashing cameras was amazing. I had no idea from his beginnings of the good life he would have.
“Tommy used to be pretty shy, but now he’s a lot less shy and has a good circle of friends. I wanted him to have a chance on stage and now he’s a very powerful performer. ‘
The film served as a launching pad for Tommy, who has since appeared in the shorts Fighter, Innocence, and Little S ** t. He also landed lead roles in BBC Radio 4’s Afternoon Plays, including an episode of Stone with Hugo Speer.
He starred in The Climb opposite Warwick Davies and had a cameo role in The Archers.
In 2012, the Blue Apple Theater production Hamlet toured 12 theaters and captured the attention of celebrities. Sir Mark Rylance called Tommy’s “to be” speech “phenomenal”.
William made a documentary, Growing Up Down’s, about the play’s rehearsals, while capturing Tommy and his co-stars reflecting on love and life with Down syndrome.
Tommy has also appeared in the shorts Fighter (pictured), Innocence and Little S ** t
He starred in the production alongside his then-girlfriend Katy, although the couple broke up during filming.
“Tommy and Katy started dating while on set and Katy was his very first girlfriend,” William said in an interview about the film.
“The scene in the documentary where they break up is so powerful. Because I know Tommy so well, I don’t see him as someone with Down. I just see him as Tommy, but it was touching for me to see how mature he was.
Line Of Duty is arguably Tommy’s most publicized gig to date.
He first appeared as Terry Boyle in an episode of Series 5, but was much more present on screen in the more recent series. The character first appeared in the first series, in 2012, but was played by another actor, Elliott Rosen.
