Jessica Chastain says Hollywood got it wrong about female spies





Jessica Chastain says she thinks Hollywood has been wrong for years with female spies as she promotes her new female-led action thriller, The 355.

Jessica Chastain explained why she thinks Hollywood has spies wrong in the past, before his new action movie The 355. The 44-year-old grande dame played a smart CIA analyst in Dark zero thirty, a determined astronaut in Interstellar and a cunning poker expert in Molly game, but now Chastain is solidifying his place as an action hero. After entering the genre in the 2020s Ava As the deadly assassin, the actress is now playing Simon Kinberg’s new action thriller The 355. Apparently having pitched the idea for the film to Kinberg on the set of the 2019s X-Men: Dark Phoenix, on which the actress and director previously collaborated, the couple now meet to reinvent the female spy film. In Le355, Chastain plays CIA agent Mace Brown, who is tasked with recovering a top secret weapon stolen by villainous mercenaries. Brown teams up with a handful of expert international agents from around the world in a story of high-stakes espionage, action and peril. The film features a renowned female action cast including Black Panthers Lupita Nyongo and Inglorious Basterds Diane Kruger. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Jessica Chastain Is Phenomenal In Scenes Of A Wedding In an interview with Empire, Chastain discussed what separates this new action flick from previous female-directed thrillers. The actress claimed that Hollywood and the wider film industry have “I was really wrong about the female spies, explaining that previous films have shown them as jars of honey, using their sexuality to do their spy work. Chastain maintains that real life spies are used for their mind, and that the more tasteful and more accurate representation is much more interesting. Read the full quote from the actress’s interview below: I have the impression that the film industry was really wrong about the spies. They described them as honeypots, and that is not the reality of the situation. Women weren’t used for their bodies, they were used for their minds, which is a more interesting concept. Le355 is finally set to release early next year, after being delayed with the majority of films during the COVID-19 pandemic. The struggling production overcame several setbacks, including actress Fan Bingbing’s involvement in a tax scandal, which forced producers to wait for her involvement. The latest trailer for the thriller was released last month, promising explosive action and a cast of all-star characters, including MCU star Sebastian Stan. Chastain’s new action hero status appears to be staying on as well, as she is also set to star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming film adaptation of the video shooter. The division. Chastains comments help to make The 355 stand out and offer a new take on a very popular genre. The film is a passionate project for the actress and takes its name from the actual group of the first female spies ever recorded in the United States during the American Revolution. Unlike earlier, more obsolete attempts at female-directed action films, The 355 clearly has a sincere effort and passion behind Chastain and Company, and is determined to portray heroic women in a realistic light. Next: Every 2021 Movie Now Releasing In 2022 Source: Empire Adam Driver on the potential comeback of Star Wars: totally not against

About the Author Elliott Griffiths

(100 articles published)

Elliott is a freelance entertainment writer for Screen Rant from Northamptonshire, England. An actor by training, Elliott is also passionate about film and television, which led him to pursue writing in entertainment and media. After years of criticizing and reviewing amateur films, Elliott created a social media page for his film review site ETCinema Reviews, before adding to his experience by joining Screen Rant. More Elliott Griffiths

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/jessica-chastain-female-spy-action-movies-hollywood-representation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos