Rannvijay Singha to host season premiere of Shark Tank India: Bollywood News





Ready to turn entrepreneurial dreams into reality, Sony Entertainment Television presents the first season of the world-famous commercial reality show, Shark aquarium in India. Presented on December 20, this groundbreaking show will provide the opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to experienced investors and business experts, aka The Sharks. A perfect pitch is all it takes to impress the Sharks. The highly anticipated show has already aroused immense curiosity among the audience with the the Sharks reveal. To add to the excitement, Sony Entertainment Television has hired dashing actor and popular youth icon, Rannvijay Singha, as the show’s host. While The Sharks will play a key role in the development of India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, host Rannvijay will serve as a guide for the audience. It will explain the format of this one-of-a-kind concept, introduce the show’s innovative business ideas, and simplify key business facts / processes for audiences to understand. Plus, he’ll be a confidant for pitchers as he puts them at ease while capturing their pre and post-launch experiences with the Sharks in the Sharks Den. Sharing his excitement about hosting Shark Tank India, Rannvijay Singha said: “Being part of a groundbreaking show like Shark Tank India is the most exciting experience for me. I am a huge fan of the global version. from Shark Tank for many years and have always enjoyed watching this with my family. I always thought that if a show like Shark Tank came to India it would help raise so many aspiring business here. Glad that this show has finally made its way to India with Sony Entertainment Television and I being able to host the very first edition of Shark Tank from India, the feeling is just amazing “. In elaborating on the concept of the shows, he added: “Shark aquarium as a show is truly amazing because it helps turn many dreams into reality. While the entrepreneur comes up with a business idea, the show and the sharks provide them with the right advice on how to start, grow or run your business. As the host, I will explain the format of the show, simplify the trade deal process for the audience, chat with the launchers about their business ideas, outline the sharks’ expectations, and more. I can’t wait to take viewers on this one-of-a-kind journey with Shark Tank India. “ Shark Tank India, produced by Studio NEXT, premieres December 20, every Monday Friday on Sony Entertainment Television. READ ALSO: Rannvijay Singhas’ wife Prianka Vohra reveals the name of their newborn son BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

